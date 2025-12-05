"The real reward in our heart is the emotional response": As Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 continues its GOTY domination, the devs and actors are still reeling from its success

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Baldur's Gate 3 are very different RPGs, but their bombshell success stories are eerily similar. "We never intended for all these awards," said Sandfall art director Nicholas Maxson Francombe moments after the game was crowned Ultimate Game Of The Year at The Golden Joysticks 2025, echoing the shock of Larian lead Swen Vincke's Game of the Year acceptance speech at The Game Awards 2023. "We just wanted to make a game that we liked and thought other players would enjoy."

That player-centric mindset might be one key ingredient in its secret sauce, but much like how Baldur's Gate 3's meticulously crafted D&D experience was a true labor of love, I'd argue it's all about passion.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is testament to the unique, rare magic to be found when studios follow their hearts over money and still manage to strike solid gold. The JRPG seemed to explode on impact when it launched in April this year – I count myself among many newly-converted genre fans who stumbled into it blind. If its victory at The Golden Joysticks, record-high number of nominations at The Game Awards 2025, and recent crowning as GamesRadar+'s Game of the Year proves anything, it's that Sandfall is poised to reap those fruits.

Une vie à t'aimer

(Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

Year in Review 2025 (Image credit: Future) GamesRadar+ presents Year in Review: The Best of 2025, our coverage of all the unforgettable games, movies, TV, hardware, and comics released during the last 12 months. Throughout December, we’re looking back at the very best of 2025, so be sure to check in across the month for new lists, interviews, features, and retrospectives as we guide you through the best the past year had to offer.

Seven months is all it took for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to become legendary – but that was never the goal. "I think we all felt the same thing. Like, 'it's not going to be big, it's going to be cool,'" CEO and creative director Guillaume Broche told Radio Times Gaming. "It's a weird feeling, when you put your heart out into the world, and the world embraces it and gives you so much love back."



For some of Clair Obscur's star-studded cast members, however, I reckon that feeling might be familiar. "I think I'm very, very lucky to have chosen games that just happen to be pretty iconic," actor Jennifer English, who won Best Lead Performer at the Joysticks, tells GamesRadar+. You'll know her as Maelle in Sandfall's latest – or Shadowheart in Larian Studios' 2023 smash-hit Baldur's Gate 3. "It's so hard with games, because we don’t get to see the script," she continues, "and Clair Obscur was one of those rare instances where I got to read the whole thing before I started."

Joined on the bill by fellow BG3 alums Devora Wilde and Aliona Baranova, as well as Ben Starr of Final Fantasy 16 fame (and a litany of other new games too – he's a busy fellow these days), these actors have become some of the most prolific in the biz, and capably made Expedition 33's script shine.

"It was hard, because I had to find the subtlety of it being the same but different [from Maelle, Alicia's Painted self in the Canvas], and even though they did effects on my voice, I had to find a very different cadence, a different personality, while also keeping it true to that core soul," English says of portraying Alicia.

Une vie à peindre

(Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

What an amazing thing, to have a game that is so widely loved and celebrated and represents so much of the reason why I continue to play games. Ben Starr

Her work has not been in vain. Clair Obscur's arresting cast of characters as the heartrending journeys they embark upon is no doubt a huge factor in why the game has become so intensely memorable – not only for players, but for its geeky cast who count themselves among that number, too.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This is a game that was made with love, and it was made for a very specific audience. It just turns out that the audience for this game was bigger than people thought," Verso actor Ben Starr tells GamesRadar+.

He points to how quickly and easily fans have "taken it under their wing and made it their personality," from conventions to complex cosplays and other creative expressions the game has given them a new outlook on the human condition.

"I’m a huge fan of RPGs, a person who was raised on these things," Starr reflects. "What an amazing thing, to have a game that is so widely loved and celebrated and represents so much of the reason why I continue to play games. It’s the reason I’m in games."