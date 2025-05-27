Life imitates art: Clair Obscur Expedition 33 sold 3.3 million copies in 33 days – "Seriously. As of today. We couldn't make that up"

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 had already proven itself a breakout success at launch, selling 1 million copies in just three days. Just over a month after the RPG's release, that success is getting downright karmic, as the devs have announced that the game has crossed 3.3 million units sold exactly 33 days after it launched.

"Thirty-three days ago, we released Clair Obscur: Expedition 33," the devs at Sandfall Interactive say in a Bluesky post. "Since then, we’ve sold 3.3 million copies. Seriously. As of today. We couldn’t make that up. Another entry on the long list of surreal moments that your support has made real. Thank you ALL."

In a press release, publisher Kepler Interactive confirmed that the 3.3 million copies are full units sold, not counting downloads through Game Pass on Xbox or PC. We don't know how many more players the game might be able to count with that subscription in mind.

The core team at Sandfall is a pretty small one, and with Expedition 33 launching in the shadow of Oblivion Remastered the hot start is even more impressive. Director Guillaume Broche admits that the team got "really, really, really lucky" with Expedition 33, but his advice to other devs remains the old adage: "You have to make a game that you will like."

I doubt it's quite that simple for most studios, but there's no doubt that the dedication to making what you enjoy has worked out for Expedition 33.

