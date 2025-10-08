Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is getting a whole new location, extra late-game bosses, and more to celebrate the French JRPG hitting 5 million copies sold: "We hope the update we're working on will act as a 'thank you'"

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is getting a major update that'll add a whole new "playable environment" to the beloved French JRPG, as well as additional boss battles and more, as developer Sandfall Interactive celebrates the game surpassing five million copies sold.

In a new press release from the studio, as well as publisher Kepler Interactive, it has been confirmed that the update is currently in development for all platforms, although there's no word on exactly when we can expect it to roll out yet. It sounds like the main change is the new area, which will take "the characters of Expedition 33 to a brand-new location with new enemy encounters and surprises to discover."

It's not clear if that area ties into the new "challenging" boss battles for late-game players, but there's no doubt the buildcrafting sickos will be keen to turn their attention away from poor Simon and onto a new target. Whether these will be even harder than the current endgame bosses remains to be seen, but I'm guessing that may well be the case.

Every party member is also getting new costumes, if you can bear to unequip the beloved Baguette fits , while the JRPG's number of supported languages is going up thanks to upcoming text and UI localizations in Turkish, Vietnamese, Thai, Indonesian, Ukrainian, Czech, and Latin American Spanish. There are also apparently "even more surprises fans can look forward to."

In a statement, creative director Guillaume Broche says that "the response to our game has been nothing short of incredible," adding: "We spent years working on our dream project, and to know it has resonated with fans around the world in such a powerful way is both wonderful and overwhelming.

"We're so grateful to our fans for their love of the world we created, for sharing their own fan art and music covers, for wearing their best Baguette cosplays to conventions, and for being incredibly supportive of our game.

"We hope the update we're working on will act as a 'thank you' to those fans for their support – please be patient while our team work hard on bringing you something worth the wait."

For now, we'll just have to wait and see what Sandfall cooks up, but I'm personally hoping for a new Gestral Game or two. Look, they might be a little frustrating at times, but that's part of the charm if you ask me.