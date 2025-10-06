Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 lead writer "did not play any video games" before joining the hit French JRPG, but now she's speedrunning the hits: "I have Platinumed Elden Ring, God of War, God of War Ragnarok"

Much has been said about the unconventional way the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 team came together, but perhaps the biggest surprise remains the gaming history of its lead writer - who "did not play" any games before joining Sandfall Interactive.
Speaking to Lits Play about the writing process of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, lead writer Jennifer Svedberg-Yen admitted that "before this, I did not play any video games." That wasn't necessarily a conscious choice, but instead a combination of the cultural reality of being the oldest child "in a very strict Chinese household" and the cost of video games at that time.
While her youngest brother did eventually get his own console, Svedberg-Yen says she "went to the library and [...] read books," but before joining Sandfall, her only real exposure to gaming was tabletop RPGs like Dungeons & Dragons. It was only after joining Sandfall that she decided "'Ok, I better start looking into what this is, I gotta do my homework."
Helped along by her husband, Svedberg-Yen says her very first foray into gaming was the Borderlands series. Now, however, the couple have "two TVs, two PlayStations, we sit side by side," and Svedberg-Yen is a self-confessed "trophy hunter," who has "platinumed Elden Ring, God of War, God of War: Ragnarok." From a complete gaming novice to getting a FromSoft platinum in less than five years is a huge shift, which is possibly why Svedberg-Yen now says "I guess you could say I play quite a lot of games these days." Having been catapulted all the way to GOTY contender, I imagine that 'these days' are likely to continue for quite a while yet.
Speaking of GOTY, you can cast your vote for the Golden Joystick Awards 2025 right here.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.