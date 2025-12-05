Jump to:

Year in Review: The Best of 2025

Features
By published

With exclusive interviews and features, we're here to celebrate what made this year great

Best of 2025 Year in Review hub image with games, movies, TV, comics, and hardware represented
Welcome to Year in Review: The Best of 2025, our retrospective on all the unforgettable games, movies, TV, hardware, and comics released during the last 12 months. Our experts here at GamesRadar+ have come together to create a comprehensive collection of coverage around games that moved us to movies that challenged us to gear that impressed us – and more. It is truly the most wonderful time of the year.

And what a year it's been! From the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 to the RPG renaissance to the heartwarming hope of superheroes, it truly feels like it never once slowed down – and we're not starting now. We've been busy the past several weeks (and sometimes months) conducting interviews, putting together lists, voting, and generally preparing for a year-end celebration that is worthy of all the hard work throughout 2025 from the creative industries we cover.

Throughout December, we’re looking back at the very best of 2025, so be sure to check in across the month for new lists, interviews, features, and retrospectives as we guide you through all of the most interesting and captivating releases that the past year has had to offer with updates constantly – so be sure to check back in daily!

Best of 2025: Games

Best games of 2025

Best of 2025: Movies

Year in Review: The Best of 2025 main listing image for Best Movies of 2025 featuring images from Weapons, Superman, Sinners, and The Long Walk

Best of 2025: TV

Year in Review: The Best of 2025 main listing image for the Best TV Shows of 2025 featuring images of Severance, Andor, Squid Game, and Pluribus

Best of 2025: Hardware

Year in Review: The Best of 2025 main listing image for the Best Hardware of 2025 featuring an HP laptop, Analogue 3D, Razer mouse, and Nintendo Switch 2

Best of 2025: Comics

Year in Review: The Best of 2025 main listing image for the Best Comics of 2025 featuring Absolute Martian Manhunter, Captain America, The Power Fantasy, and Dandadan

