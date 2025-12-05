Welcome to Year in Review: The Best of 2025, our retrospective on all the unforgettable games, movies, TV, hardware, and comics released during the last 12 months. Our experts here at GamesRadar+ have come together to create a comprehensive collection of coverage around games that moved us to movies that challenged us to gear that impressed us – and more. It is truly the most wonderful time of the year.

And what a year it's been! From the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 to the RPG renaissance to the heartwarming hope of superheroes, it truly feels like it never once slowed down – and we're not starting now. We've been busy the past several weeks (and sometimes months) conducting interviews, putting together lists, voting, and generally preparing for a year-end celebration that is worthy of all the hard work throughout 2025 from the creative industries we cover.

Throughout December, we’re looking back at the very best of 2025, so be sure to check in across the month for new lists, interviews, features, and retrospectives as we guide you through all of the most interesting and captivating releases that the past year has had to offer with updates constantly – so be sure to check back in daily!

Best of 2025: Games

Game of the Year GamesRadar+ GOTY: The 25 Best Games of 2025: The best games of 2025 are a testament to the power of interactive entertainment. Interview "The real reward in our heart is the emotional response": As Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 continues its GOTY domination, the devs and actors are still reeling from its success.

Best of 2025: Movies

Movie of the Year After much deliberation, the GamesRadar+ entertainment team has determined the best movies of 2025 – and our ranking will publish on December 12. Watch this space!

Best of 2025: TV

TV Show of the Year The best TV shows of 2025 have, despite their differences, one specific thing in common: we've ranked them and will share said ranking on December 8. Best Twist The best twist of the year was the Last of Us season 2 death half the audience saw coming: Before the first season of The Last of Us on HBO had even come to a close, the dread started to build.

Best of 2025: Hardware

Hardware of the Year Our annual hardware awards will publish later this month. What do you think will take home the top honors?

Best of 2025: Comics

