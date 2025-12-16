"Players are very precise and very demanding": Rematch "was a very strong learning curve" for the Sifu devs, but Sloclap is still working to find the back of the net

Rematch was an unexpected success. Not in the sense that its positive reception came as a surprise, but in the sense of its very existence. After two releases focused firmly on martial arts, for the devs behind Sifu to be pivoting to a football game came as a shock to many. But while Sloclap racked up 5 million players in its first month, Rematch's first year has not proved to be an open goal.

"It's gone pretty well, but it was a very strong learning curve," Sloclap CEO Pierre Tarno tells me when I ask him about the last six months. Beyond the single-player PvP of debut title Absolver, he points out that Rematch was the studio's first foray into "actually operating a live-service game." Nothing Sloclap had done before had "the complexities of a team-based game" like Rematch, and that quickly caused problems for the devs, even as the game rocketed towards the back of the net.

Own goal

(Image credit: Sloclap)

Year in Review 2025 (Image credit: Future) GamesRadar+ presents Year in Review: The Best of 2025, our coverage of all the unforgettable games, movies, TV, hardware, and comics released during the last 12 months. Throughout December, we’re looking back at the very best of 2025, so be sure to check in across the month for new lists, interviews, features, and retrospectives as we guide you through the best the past year had to offer.

"We faced some issues, honestly, during these first months," Tarno explains. Sloclap's patching process, he reveals, struggled to keep up with the complexity of Rematch's player physics.



Even a subtle change could have side effects on something as important as player movement, which can be devastating in a game where "every interaction can be critical." Getting that wrong has not always brought the best out of the game's community.



"I think players are very precise and very demanding, and very quick to point out issues," Tarno says. "And so we still have – because the game can still be improved – players who are angry, who point out these issues vigorously." The nature of this feedback has clearly taken its toll. While we're here to discuss a game that was ostensibly a huge success, its creative director is clearly focused on the minutiae that underpins the entire show. At one point, our discussion turns to a detail as intricate as a six-inch tweak to volley height, and the impact that can have on the competitive scene.

As we talk, it becomes increasingly clear that the Rematch learning curve was steeper than Tarno and Sloclap expected. And when I ask Tarno if there were any aspects of that learning curve the team didn't expect to have to contend with, his answer is immediate: Crossplay. Multi-platform matchmaking was on the Rematch roadmap right up until launch, but Sloclap had known for months that getting it in place on time would be hard work.



Eventually, the decision was made that launching without crossplay would be OK, but Tarno says "we underestimated how much players expect it as a basic standard of online multiplayer." Eventually, it would take more than two months for cross-platform play to make it to the game, "which is an eternity for gamers, and we were criticized for that."