5 games that have defined the first year of Switch 2 (so far)

It's been six months since the launch of Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo's latest console has been hailed as a fantastic sequel to the original Switch, and although it's not exactly breaking the mold set by its predecessor, it has beyond the optional extras like mouse controls. It's still a top machine. But, realistically, it's not really about specs, it's the games that really make a great console, and in the last few months we've seen plenty of first- and third-party titles debut for Switch 2. And from that great pool, there are a few that have been the talking points so far for Switch 2 – they might not be what you'd expect.

The original Switch's first year was pretty stellar. Launching with Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and following that up with Super Mario Odyssey before the holidays, we also got Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (you know, just the best-selling Nintendo game of all time), Splatoon 2, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, and numerous others in those first nine months of the Switch's lifecycle.

The Switch 2's opening months haven't been quite as good as the original Switch, but Nintendo has managed to launch a new first-party title basically every month since the console's launch in June. Mario Kart World took the helm in June, followed by Donkey Kong: Bananza in July. August saw the wheelchair basketball title Drag x Drive launch to muted acclaim in part thanks to its limited scope. September was quiet, but October gave us Pokemon Legends: Z-A, November Kirby Air Riders, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, and December gave us the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.



Traditionally, these major new titles would go on to define a Nintendo console's first year on shelves, but in reality, it's a little different.