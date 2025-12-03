Mario Kart World update makes playing with friends easier, one intermission track less pathetic, and finally allows you to turn that soundtrack up to the only option you need: "Loud"

Nintendo has released a new update for Mario Kart World, which features some especially good news for fans of its incredible soundtrack.

Mario Kart World may be somewhat divisive after its price debacle, intermission tracks, and the fact that, after 11 years, no Mario Kart game had a chance in hell to live up to a post-booster course pack Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with its roughly 500 (96) tracks included, but there's one thing that everyone agrees on: that soundtrack absolutely rips. Driving around that open world is an absolute joy thanks to the mountain of classic Mario tunes that received fresh new remixes for the game – and no piece of Mario history was too obscure for a nod .

In a post on the Nintendo website, Mario Kart World version 1.4.0 is detailed, and there's good news for fans of that incredible soundtrack – which felt a touch too quiet at times: Nintendo has finally given the option to toggle the music volume. When you read "Added 'Music Volume' to 'Settings,'" you likely imagine a volume slider, but no, as Good Vibes Gaming's Jon Cartwright points out on BlueSky, Nintendo has added one option, and that is "Loud." Nintendo knows you're not turning that down.