Mario Kart World content update seemingly leaked by Nintendo itself as players reckon a fan-favorite mode is on track to return to the Switch 2 racer

Nintendo has seemingly leaked a new Mario Kart World update ahead of Mario Day next week, which might bring back a fan-favorite to Battle Mode.

Mario Kart World launched alongside the Switch 2 last June, and since then, Nintendo has been strangely quiet about any major updates for it. Obviously, the game being $80 caused a lot of controversy, and if Nintendo was to announce paid DLC right away, the backlash would likely be even more extreme. Players have already theorized the game might get a DK-themed expansion due to his lack of outfits and music in the game, alongside some interesting voice actor names spotted in the credits of Mario Kart World.

Well it looks like the day for a major update may be on the way soon, as Nintendo itself has seemingly just leaked a new mode coming to the game. As spotted by Twitter user EdwardSabaVO Nintendo shared a now-deleted post on its website featuring upcoming in-game events for Mario Kart World for Mario Day (Mar 10). However, it's the attached in-game screenshots that are interesting.

The screenshots show modes like Race, Knockout Tour, and Events down the left side, but the Battle Mode icon is ever so slightly different. Right now, the icon in-game features a coin for Coin Runners and a balloon for Balloon Battle. However, in this screenshot, you can spot a Bob-omb icon included, seemingly confirming that the Bob-omb Blast mode from Mario Kart Double Dash and 8 Deluxe will be returning for World. This would also give Nintendo a reason to add King Bob-omb as a playable character, more importantly.

This has also led to some speculation that this may herald a Nintendo Direct – possibly a Mario-themed one – given that after Pokopia this week, there are no Switch 2 games with announced release dates. And given that Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is still pegged for a "Spring" release date, we'll need to hear some more news about that soon.

