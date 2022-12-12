Hades 2: Everything we know so far about Supergiant Games' sequel

Hades 2 is a direct sequel to Supergiant Games' hellishly stylish and devilishly satisfying rouge-like dungeon crawler. With a debut announcement trailer showcased at The Game Awards 2022, we got our very first look at the new protagonist Melinoe – sister to Zagreus from the original Hades – along with glimpses of what promises to be a bigger world to delve into. Recapturing the signature look that brought the Prince of the Underworld to life in Hades, the upcoming sequel has quickly landed on our radar as one of the most exciting upcoming new games for 2023 and beyond.

With Hades being among our pick of the best games of 2020 , news of sequel is more than welcome, and we're already itching to see just what the studio delivers to expand on its vision of the Underworld. Below, we've gathered together everything we know so far about Hades 2, including story details, characters, and news of an early access launch.

As of right now, there's no exact release date for Hades 2, with Supergiant Games stating in its announcement blog post (opens in new tab) that the date and platforms will be announced "closer to when it's complete". With development beginning properly in 2021, the studio says it still has a lot to build, so it will likely be some time before we see the full release arrive.

We do however know for certain that it's set to come to PC on Steam (opens in new tab) and the Epic Games store (opens in new tab), and will arrive on console platforms just like its predecessor – whether it will come to previous-gen consoles has yet to be confirmed.

Hades 2 Early Access release

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Following in the footsteps of Hades, the sequel is also set to release in Early Access before its full launch – more information on the early access period is expected to come sometime in 2023. Early Access will give you the chance to purchase and play a work-in-progress version of Hades and have the option to contribute feedback in the lead up to launch. "Feedback from our player community through the course of development was foundational to the design and vital to the quality of the original game," Supergiant says. "So we plan to reprise that type of process with Hades 2."

Hades 2 protagonist

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Hades 2 will introduce us to a new playable character in Melinoë, the immortal princess of the Underworld who we got to meet in the debut reveal trailer. As the sister of Zagreus from the original game, Melinoë is also a character who's plucked from ancient mythology. Said to be based on an ancient Underworld deity, she's thought to be related to Hades in "what little ancient mythology exists about her". With some mystery surrounding the character, Supergiant games said it was eager to "explore her story and connection to her family, in so doing, expand on our vision of the Underworld."

Hades 2 story

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Hades 2 is a direct sequel to the original game that is said to take place "sometime" after the events of Zagreus' Underworld escapades. Also set in and around Greek Myth, Hades 2 centres around Chronos, the Titan of Time, who's known to be a "wicked father" to Hades and his brothers. Escaped from imprisonment in the Underworld Chronos now wages war on Olympus. While it is a direct follow-up to the first game, Supergiant makes it clear that you don't need to know anything about Hades or Greek mythology to get stuck into the sequel.

Hades 2 mythology

(Image credit: Supergiant)

While you don't need prior knowledge of the mythology of Hades to enjoy the sequel, Supergiant shares some interesting facts about Witchcraft and how its integral to many Greek Myths – including some of the most well known myths and those that inspired Hades and Hades 2. One figure of myth, in particular, is the heart of the sequels direction:

"Central to this ancient and oft-feared and misunderstood practice is Hecate, the secretive goddess of witchcraft and the crossroads," Supergiant explains over on its FAQ page (opens in new tab) for Hades 2. "She plays a significant role in classical mythology surrounding Hades and the Underworld, and has been an influential and deeply compelling figure in witchcraft, myth, and folklore in a variety of cultures for thousands of years… so much so we felt we needed a whole new game to try and do her justice."

If you want more insight, be sure to check out what mythical poems and dead gods could tell us about the story of Hades 2 .

Hades 2 gameplay

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Hades 2 is a rogue-like dungeon crawler, just like the original game, only this time you'll be in a bigger mythic Underworld that Supergiant reveals will feature new locations, challenges, and upgrade systems to play around with. Melinoë will also have a different arsenal of her own as a witch and sorceress who uses powerful magical abilities and "deadly skill" with "shadowy" weapons. In the debut trailer, we got the chance to see some of her moves in combat as she takes on the forces behind the Titan of Time. And just like Hades, you'll have the powers of Olympus behind you as you navigate the Underworld to imbue your powers.

