Hades 2 is coming to Switch 2 before any other console, and devs say "we know we can push some of the graphical features"

Hades 2 is getting its first console launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 , and the developers at Supergiant Games have praised the system, saying "with the extra power of Nintendo Switch 2, we know we can push some of the graphical features." They also revealed that Hades 2 is coming to Switch 2 before other consoles.

Hades 2 should look better than ever thanks to the extra juice the Switch 2 has. In a new Creator's Voice video shared to Twitter, the game's development team talks through porting the early-access PC game to Switch 2.

"We learned so much from developing the original game on Nintendo Switch, and we wanted to take those learnings forward to Nintendo Switch 2," says Amir Rao, Supergiant co-founder. "That meant, for us, being completely uncompromising when it comes to performance. We really, really, really want our games to perform at 60 frames per second. With the extra power of Nintendo Switch 2, we know we can push some of the graphical features."

I first played Hades on my roommate's Switch, so even though I'm mostly a PS5 boy, I'm glad it's coming to the Switch 2 first.

The team from Supergiant Games share their thoughts about bringing Hades II to Nintendo Switch 2, in the latest edition of Creator’s Voice. pic.twitter.com/WK8F8OxRmsApril 8, 2025

"Something we did feel was incredibly important was the briskness of the play experience," says Greg Kasavin, creative director at Supergiant and former editor-in-chief of GameSpot. "You could pick it up and start playing. You can just mash that button as you load the game and you're playing within seconds. That experience is really important to us."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the best games I've ever played in that regard. I remember booting it up after getting home from school and just mashing X until I got into a multiplayer lobby.

If you've not played Hades 2 yet because, like me, you're waiting for it to get out of early access, it sounds quite different from the original. While a lot of the gods of Olympus have returned, there are some new ones like the witchy Hecate, who Kasavin says wasn't in the first game because "her story was too vast, and she was too significant of a character to be relegated to a side character." So, there's plenty of new stuff to get stuck into.

