All Hades 2 weapons and the best ones to use

The Hades 2 weapons from the Nocturnal Arms are Melinoe's personal tools of destruction, though the only two available now are the Witch's Staff and Sister Blades. Each weapon offers a unique attack combo, Special, and powerful Omega Moves, giving you plenty of ways to weaken your foes in Hades 2. Of course, Daedalus Hammers and various divine Boons from Hades 2 characters can amp their power even more. Below, I've detailed the two Hades 2 weapons available in the technical test, how you can get them, and what they're good for.

All Hades 2 weapons and how to unlock them

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

The limited scope of the Hades 2 technical test means there are only two weapons for Melinoe to unlock and use:

Witch's Staff, Descura: A hybrid weapon that has both precise melee and ranged attacks with considerable reach, that need to be aimed well. This is Melinoe's starting weapon and is therefore unlocked by default.

Sister Blades, Lim and Oros: A dagger and sickle used together for a mix of short-range sweeps and rapid stabs, dealing high damage to enemies up close, though the Special attack throws the dagger. Unlocked at the Silver Pool for one Silver, which can be mined using the Crescent Pick.

Both weapons are very potent, being capable of dealing massive damage to lone and multiple enemies, but I found the Sister Blades to be especially powerful. Their Omega Attack allows Melinoe to easily warp behind enemies, dealing significant backstab damage. If you're able to pair this with certain Boons from Artemis that add Critical damage and Boons from Hephaestus that add explosive blasts to attacks, it'll massively increase the damage and effective area of the blades per attack.

What other weapons will be in Hades 2?

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

At the moment, the only Hades 2 weapons available are the Witch's Staff and Sister Blades. No other Nocturnal Arms have even been shown in things like the reveal trailer or other official information, though based on the Silver Pool area of the Crossroads, it appears that there will be a total of six weapons, just like in Hades 1.

Looking back at the weapons that were available to Zagreus – the Infernal Arms – we can speculate what other weapons Melinoe may get access to. Her Witch's Staff fits a similar role to the Eternal Spear, offering both melee and ranged attacks, while the Sister Blades are like the Twin Fists, utilizing combos of rapid strikes to deal high damage to single targets up close.

With that in mind, Melinoe is in need of a Heart-Seeking Bow or Adamant Rail-equivalent – something built purely around ranged damaged. With her witchy aesthetic, perhaps this could be some kind of wand for spellcasting. Furthermore, a defensive option to match Zagreus' Aegis shield could also be likely for Melinoe, as well as a more rounded melee option that equates to the Stygian Blade sword with sweeping attacks and an area-of-effect Special – perhaps a greataxe or comically massive hammer from Nemesis or Odysseus.



