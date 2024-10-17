How to find Adamant in Hades 2

Gathering Hades 2 Adamant with the pick during your runs on the Surface is especially challenging because you’ve got to get all the way to Olympus. This region doesn’t mess around either, with hordes of Chronos-aligned enemies and even the Olympians’ own automatons trying to keep you away. That makes Adamant one of the hardest resources to gather in Hades 2, but it’s an important one if you want to unlock the Black Coat weapon. To help you mine some Adamant in Hades 2, I’ve laid out everything you need to know below.

Where to get Hades 2 Adamant

Hades 2 Adamant is a resource found in the Mount Olympus region on the Surface path, and it’s mined using the Crescent Pick. Because Olympus is the third and final region on the Surface path, it’s difficult to get to, which makes Adamant hard to gather as well. If you’re not especially far into the game either, you’ll need to know how to get to the Surface in Hades 2 to even be in with a shot of reaching Olympus.

Before setting off on your Surface runs, make sure you’ve got the Crescent Pick selected in the Crossroads training grounds as this will increase the chances of you finding Adamant while you’re in Olympus, although you still have a low chance of finding Adamant even with a different tool. Having the Pick selected also increases the chances of you finding other solid resources such as Hades 2 Bronze in Ephyra and Hades 2 Iron in the Rift.

Hades 2 Adamant uses

As a high-level resource, Adamant hasn’t got a lot of uses in Hades 2, but it’s vital to unlocking the Black Coat weapon:

Black Coat, Xinth: 2 Adamant + 2 Cinder. Adamant is also required to upgrade the Black Coat’s Aspect of Melinoe too.

2 Adamant + 2 Cinder. Adamant is also required to upgrade the too. Frozen Lifespring Incantation: 3 Adamant + 3 Iris. Reveal a hidden chamber on Mount Olympus that lets you restore some health.

3 Adamant + 3 Iris. Reveal a hidden chamber on Mount Olympus that lets you restore some health. Eyes of Night and Darkness: 2 Hades 2 Glassrock + 2 Adamant. Locations have a chance to contain a Moon Monument or an Unseen Sigil.

