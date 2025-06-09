Aluminum location in Dune Awakening

New crafting recipes require new materials in Dune Awakening, and Aluminum Ore is one of the hardest things to find for mid-game players. Aluminum Ore is one of the most advanced minerals in Dune: Awakening, so it's only found in the most dangerous parts of Arrakis.

Not only that, but Aluminum Ore requires a pretty significant Cutteray upgrade before you can start to mine it. There are a few hoops you have to jump through in order to secure that Cutteray upgrade for yourself, but thankfully, they're things that you should be doing before heading deeper into the desert anyway. Once you've got the right equipment, it's quite easy to farm Aluminum Ore in Dune: Awakening. Here's where you can find it.

How to find Aluminum Ore in Dune Awakening (Image: © Funcom) Aluminum Ore can be found in the Shield Wall and Mysa Tarill regions of Arrakis in Dune Awakening. You won't get any quests guiding you to these regions until the late stages of the game, but you can head over there on your sandbike as soon as you want.

Aluminum Ore has a similar color to Iron and Carbon, but there aren't any crystals poking out of the deposits. Instead, Aluminum Ore looks a bit like Granite Stone with some white and brown spots dotted across its surface. You need a Cutteray Mk. 3 in order to mine aluminum Ore, but you can pick up a few chunks from the ground next to deposits if you just need a few pieces for a quick craft.

A Cutteray Mk. 3 requires Steel Ingots, EMF Generators, Cobalt Paste, and Ray Amplifiers to craft. On top of that, it's one of the first recipes that requires the Survival Fabricator instead of the basic Fabricator.

Steel Ingots are crafted by combining Iron Ingots and Dune Awakening Carbon Ore, which are plentiful in the southern regions of the desert. EMF Generators are Fremen materials, so they're only found in moisture-sealed caves. Cobalt Paste is created by refining Erythrite Crystals in a Chemical Refinery, and Ray Amplifiers are found in chests located within enemy outposts.

Once you have the necessary materials, you can combine everything at a Survival Fabricator to create a Cutteray Mk. 3. You can get a ton of Aluminum Ore from each deposit with this tool, and further Cutteray upgrades will increase your mining efficiency even more.

The Shield Wall and Mysa Tarril regions of Dune Awakening are riddled with cliffs and valleys, so it's a good idea to prepare before you set out for the western edge of the desert. A good Suspensor Belt is a must so you can avoid fall damage, and a solid Dune Awakening Sandbike build will help you dart around the sands much faster.

Since most of the recipes that require Aluminum Ore also require basic materials like Carbon Ore or Steel Ingots, you should take some time to gear up before heading west on a mining expedition. Losing a shootout with bandits or getting eaten by a Dune Awakening Sandworm will just waste your time, so make sure you're properly equipped for the journey ahead.

