Best Dune Awakening skills, abilities and skill trees

The best Dune Awakening skills that you unlock through the game's skill trees make a massive difference to the way you play, as powers and abilities based on the Bene Gesserit, Mentat, Swordmaster, Trooper and Planetologist all focus on different builds and areas within the game itself.

Dune Awakening has dozens of skills to be unlocked, but while you start off full of ambitions, you'll only have access to one tree at the beginning, and not a lot of indication about what the best skills and abilities are and what to prioritize. To help you filter through them all, I've got all the best Dune Awakening skills below, no matter what skill tree and mentor you've picked out.

Best Skills in Dune Awakening

Below I've laid out the best skills in Dune Awakening for each Skill Tree, so players know what to aim for early on.

Best Trooper Skills Disruptor Damage (Gunnery). A blanket enhancement for damage on the game's most common firearms. Suspensor Dash (Suspensor Training). A great evasion skill for combat and for increasing your jump. Shigawire Claw (Tactical Tech). A hookshot that lets you explore more easily and throw off opponents.

Best Mentat Skills Exploit Weakness (Mental Calculus). Make your own weak points with modified ranged attacks. Stunner (Assassination). This dart paralyses opponents and leaves them vulnerable, allowing you to escape or attack.

Best Planetologist Skills Cutteray Mining (Scientist). Considering the frequency with which you use the Cutteray, a Yield Bonus is a great help. Mountaineer (Explorer). Reduced stamina loss when climbing is a great benefit on moment-to-moment exploration.

Best Bene Gesserit Skills Weirding Step (Weirding Way): A means to get behind opponents quickly is essential for these melee builds. Stop (The Voice): The ability to freeze opponents is a great advantage in any situation. Litany Against Fear (Body Control): This ability provides a massive defense buff to both you and all your allies.

Best Swordmaster Skills Blade Damage (The Blade): Considering the frequency of swordfighting, this increase in raw damage is near-essential. Thrive on Danger (The Will): The final skill in the Will tree provides a massive series of combat buffs to lose on low health. Disciplined Breathing (The Way): Quicker stamina regen is fantastic for melee combat, but also helpful for all gameplay. General Conditioning (The Way): A higher max stamina has the same justification as the skill above.



All Skill Trees in Dune Awakening

There are five Skill Trees and/or classes in Dune Awakening, each one of which has a different focus. Those skill trees are:

Trooper (Firearms/Ranged Combat/Anti-Gravity Suspensors/Explosives)

(Firearms/Ranged Combat/Anti-Gravity Suspensors/Explosives) Mentat (Sharpshooting/Sniping/Stealth/Traps)

(Sharpshooting/Sniping/Stealth/Traps) Planetologist (Resource Management/Exploration/Vehicles)

(Resource Management/Exploration/Vehicles) Bene Gesserit (Speed/Unarmed/Mind Control/Stat Management)

(Speed/Unarmed/Mind Control/Stat Management) Swordmaster (Melee Weapons/Tank Abilities/Health and Stat Recovery)

It's worth clarifying that none of them are inherently better than the others as a whole – it depends on what equipment you have and your preferred playstyle. For example, players who focus on base building, exploration and mining will get more from focusing on the Planetologist, whereas those who crash into Bandit camps and slaughter everybody to loot the bodies would be wise to pick the Trooper or Swordmaster.

How to unlock new skills

Players will start with one of the skill trees unlocked depending on their choice of Mentor in Dune Awakening character creation, but you can find others. For each skill tree, you need to find a Basic Trainer, an NPC expert in that skill, who will unlock the tree so you can start putting Skill Points into it. This will unlock the early section of those trees, and you'll need to find an Advanced Trainer to unlock the latter sections.

Trainers are found in populated areas (such as the Basic Trooper being found in the Dune Awakening Griffin's Reach Tradepost) and usually require some sort of mission to get them to teach you. There is no benefit to finding the Basic Trainer for the skill tree that you unlocked during character creation through your choice of Mentor.

Trooper

Troopers are frontline fighters with an emphasis on ranged combat. They're soldiers, loud and effective, bolstered by advanced tech that allows them to control foes and reposition.

Trooper sub-trees Gunnery: Heavy and full auto firearms. Suspensor Training: Anti-gravity devices for mobility and impeding foes. Tactical Tech: Grenades, grapples and combat devices.



Mentat

Mentats have brains like supercomputers, which in Dune Awakening is put towards roguish, stealthy builds and sneakiness.

Mentat sub-trees Mental Calculus: Sniping, pistols, and weak points. Assassination: Poison, backstabs, and silent kills. Tactician: Planted mines and devices used to distract or kill enemies.



Planetologist

The only class without a strong combat focus, the planetologist focuses on resource and exploration, making sure you can get around Arrakis safely between combat encounters without getting swallowed up by the Dune Awakening Sandworms.

Planetologist sub-trees Scientist: Resource gathering and conservation. Explorer: Climbing, mobility and map making. Mechanic: Buffs and perks for Dune Awakening vehicles.



Bene Gesserit

In Dune Awakening to play a Bene Gesserit is effectively to have picked a monk class – they focus on speed, melee combat, regenerative abilities, as well as the mind-controlling "Voice" powers.

Bene Gesserit sub-trees Weirding Way: Sprinting and speed, as well as melee, unarmed and knife attacks. The Voice: Mind-controlling powers used to command enemies. Body Control: Health regeneration, stat management, immunities and constitution.



Swordmaster

One of the most straightforward builds, the Swordmaster is focused on melee combat with a blade. They also tend to double as tanks, able to deflect or survive attacks that would kill other characters.

Swordmaster sub-trees The Blade: Focused on swords, blade weapons, and melee abilities tied to both. The Will: Defensive powers that allow you to dodge, deflect or survive attacks without dying. The Way: Stamina enhancements, stat improvements, and means to incapacitate foes.



