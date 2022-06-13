All revealed Starfield traits in character creation

The Starfield traits, from what's been revealed so far, look pretty extensive. With at least sixteen traits confirmed at time of writing, each one is designed to alter your abilities and mindset, giving them a particular flavour and niche that can influence both gameplay and role play. With Starfield still in development we've yet to see a full list, but footage from the 2022 Xbox/Bethesda Showcase revealed a lot of information, including what Starfield traits were available, what they do, and what the principles behind them are. We'll go into more detail about them below.
All Starfield traits revealed so far listed
Right now there are sixteen separate Starfield traits we know about, with greater details revealed for a few in particular. To start with, here's the full list of Starfield traits:
- Alien DNA
- Empath
- Extrovert
- Freestar Collective Settler
- Introvert
- Kid Stuff
- Neon Street Rat
- Raised Enlightened
- Raised Universal
- Serpent's Embrace
- Spaced
- Starter Home
- Taskmaster
- Terra Firma
- United Colonies Native
- Unwanted Hero
Clearly it's a fairly extensive suite of personal histories to choose from, most of which seem to be based around your fundamental personality and origins before becoming a professional rent-a-Kirk. The UI revealed in the footage suggested that there were even more options available, but we haven't had a chance to see what they are so far. Presumably we'll see more information as we approach the release date, and certainly more after that point.
Starfield traits and effects explained
Below we've listed the current effects of all the Starfield traits we've seen revealed in greater detail. Each trait effectively offers positive and negative effects and are chosen at character creation. Players have to pick three at that point, though it's not yet been revealed if there'll be the chance to earn more during gameplay (though considering these features have been in previous Bethesda games, it seems likely). We'll be sure to expand this as more details emerge and we approach launch day!
Introvert
- Pros: Greater endurance when adventuring alone
- Cons: Less endurance when adventuring with other humans
- Notes: Can't be combined with Extrovert trait
Kid Stuff
- Pros: You can visit your parents at their home (exact benefits unknown)
- Cons: 10% of all money you earn is automatically sent to parents
Neon Street Rat
- Pros: Special dialogue options and better rewards from certain missions from Neon
- Cons: Crime bounty by other factions is greatly increased
- Notes: This is a Faction Allegiance trait, and cannot be combined with another Faction Allegiance trait
Raised Enlightened
- Pros: Significant discount at Enlightened organisation store
- Cons: Lose access to Sanctum Universum store
- Notes: This is a Religion trait, and cannot be combined with another Religion trait
Raised Universal
- Pros: Significant discount at Sanctum Universum store
- Cons: Lose access to Enlightened store
- Notes: This is a Religion trait, and cannot be combined with another Religion trait
Serpent's Embrace
- Pros: Grav jumping provides a boost to health and endurance
- Cons: Health and endurance are lowered if you don't grav jump regularly.
- Notes: This is a Religion trait, and cannot be combined with another Religion trait
Spaced
- Pros: Health and endurance are increased when in space
- Cons: Health and endurance are lowered when on the surface
- Notes: Can't be combined with Terra Firma trait
Starter Home
- Pros: You start with a small house on a "peaceful little moon"
- Cons: You have a 50,000 credit mortgage with GalBank (exact payment methods and penalties unknown)