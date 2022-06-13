All revealed Starfield traits in character creation

By published

We list all known character traits and what they do in Starfield

Starfield traits all listed
(Image credit: Bethesda)
Jump to:

The Starfield traits, from what's been revealed so far, look pretty extensive. With at least sixteen traits confirmed at time of writing, each one is designed to alter your abilities and mindset, giving them a particular flavour and niche that can influence both gameplay and role play. With Starfield still in development we've yet to see a full list, but footage from the 2022 Xbox/Bethesda Showcase revealed a lot of information, including what Starfield traits were available, what they do, and what the principles behind them are. We'll go into more detail about them below.

All Starfield traits revealed so far listed

Starfield traits all listed

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Right now there are sixteen separate Starfield traits we know about, with greater details revealed for a few in particular. To start with, here's the full list of Starfield traits:

  • Alien DNA
  • Empath
  • Extrovert
  • Freestar Collective Settler
  • Introvert
  • Kid Stuff
  • Neon Street Rat
  • Raised Enlightened
  • Raised Universal
  • Serpent's Embrace
  • Spaced
  • Starter Home
  • Taskmaster
  • Terra Firma
  • United Colonies Native
  • Unwanted Hero

Clearly it's a fairly extensive suite of personal histories to choose from, most of which seem to be based around your fundamental personality and origins before becoming a professional rent-a-Kirk. The UI revealed in the footage suggested that there were even more options available, but we haven't had a chance to see what they are so far. Presumably we'll see more information as we approach the release date, and certainly more after that point.

Starfield traits and effects explained

Below we've listed the current effects of all the Starfield traits we've seen revealed in greater detail. Each trait effectively offers positive and negative effects and are chosen at character creation. Players have to pick three at that point, though it's not yet been revealed if there'll be the chance to earn more during gameplay (though considering these features have been in previous Bethesda games, it seems likely). We'll be sure to expand this as more details emerge and we approach launch day!

Introvert

Starfield traits all listed

(Image credit: Bethesda)
  • Pros: Greater endurance when adventuring alone
  • Cons: Less endurance when adventuring with other humans
  • Notes: Can't be combined with Extrovert trait

Kid Stuff

Starfield traits all listed

(Image credit: Bethesda)
  • Pros: You can visit your parents at their home (exact benefits unknown)
  • Cons: 10% of all money you earn is automatically sent to parents

Neon Street Rat

Starfield traits all listed

(Image credit: Bethesda)
  • Pros: Special dialogue options and better rewards from certain missions from Neon
  • Cons: Crime bounty by other factions is greatly increased
  • Notes: This is a Faction Allegiance trait, and cannot be combined with another Faction Allegiance trait

Raised Enlightened

Starfield traits all listed

(Image credit: Bethesda)
  • Pros: Significant discount at Enlightened organisation store
  • Cons: Lose access to Sanctum Universum store
  • Notes: This is a Religion trait, and cannot be combined with another Religion trait

Raised Universal

Starfield traits all listed

(Image credit: Bethesda)
  • Pros: Significant discount at Sanctum Universum store
  • Cons: Lose access to Enlightened store
  • Notes: This is a Religion trait, and cannot be combined with another Religion trait

Serpent's Embrace

Starfield traits all listed

(Image credit: Bethesda)
  • Pros: Grav jumping provides a boost to health and endurance
  • Cons: Health and endurance are lowered if you don't grav jump regularly.
  • Notes: This is a Religion trait, and cannot be combined with another Religion trait

Spaced

Starfield traits all listed

(Image credit: Bethesda)
  • Pros: Health and endurance are increased when in space
  • Cons: Health and endurance are lowered when on the surface
  • Notes: Can't be combined with Terra Firma trait

Starter Home

Starfield traits all listed

(Image credit: Bethesda)
  • Pros: You start with a small house on a "peaceful little moon"
  • Cons: You have a 50,000 credit mortgage with GalBank (exact payment methods and penalties unknown) 
Joel Franey
Joel Franey

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.
See comments