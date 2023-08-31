How to carry more in Starfield and increase encumbrance

Starfield encumbrance will leave you wanting to know how to carry more weight soon, as the limit isn't high and there's a lot of weapons, spacesuits, and assorted other junk clogging up your backpack and inventory before long, all of which is arguably essential. Fortunately, the maximum amount you can carry can be increased in a variety of ways, and you'll want to do that, as moving around while overencumbered doesn't just slow you down and stop you fast travelling, but actually runs the risk of letting you choke to death on your own wheezing. For those who want to avoid that, we'll explain how to carry more and avoid being overencumbered in Starfield below, with a variety of viable methods.

How to increase your Starfield inventory and stop being overencumbered

Your Starfield inventory and max encumbrance can be increased to let you carry more in any of the following ways:

Acquiring ranks in the "Weight Lifting" Skill Find stat buffing Magazines Give any companion excess items to hold for you Applying the "Pocketed" or "Carry Capacity" Mod to a spacesuit/pack Consuming certain chems and food Acquiring the High School Backpack via the "Kid Stuff" Trait Store excess inventory in your ship's storage

You can scroll down or use the tags at the edge of the page to find out more about any of these, but keep in mind that there will be times where overencumbrance is hard to avoid, or at least worth putting up with. Starfield provides a lot of items that all have their value - sometimes mechanical, sometimes literal - and sometimes the best choice might be simply shuffling back to your ship with your trousers stuffed with bloodstained firearms and jars of bubbling chemicals. Still, everything you can do to max out your inventory capacity is a good idea, so to delay that from happening, here's all the options for carrying more weight in Starfield.

How to increase carry capacity with the Weight Lifting skill

The simplest and most direct method involves Starfield skills: at the first tier of the "Physical" Skill tree is a skill called Weight Lifting, where ranks purchased increase the player's maximum weight, as well as providing other benefits further in. To rank up, the challenge simply involves sprinting a certain distance with your encumbrance at 75% or higher of whatever your current maximum weight is - which is a pretty easy challenge to farm, just running in circles around your ship until the skill is ready to be levelled up.

Find stat-increasing Magazines

These magazines all increase your maximum carry capacity by 5kg each, a permanent buff that makes them well worth finding. These are the one's we've found so far:

Freestar Captain's Log 02: Inside a locker in the crew quarters of the Deserted Mineral Plant on the moon Zamk, orbiting planet Oliva, in Alpha Centauri.

Inside a locker in the crew quarters of the Deserted Mineral Plant on the moon Zamk, orbiting planet Oliva, in Alpha Centauri. Peak Performance 02: Found inside the Deserted UC Listening Post on the moon Piazzi VI-B, orbiting Piazzi VI, unsurprisingly found in the Piazzi system.

Found inside the Deserted UC Listening Post on the moon Piazzi VI-B, orbiting Piazzi VI, unsurprisingly found in the Piazzi system. Peak Performance 05: found inside the gym area of the Crimson Fleet's Key base.

Obviously there are more to find and I'll update this as we locate them.

Give inventory to companions to hold

If you've got Vasco or any of the other Starfield companions with you, talking to them can give you the chance to transfer items from your inventory to theirs, effectively having them act as a pack mule to hold your gear until you're ready to take it back. It's a simple approach, but a good resource to make use of if you have the chance.

Put the Pocketed or Extra Capacity Mod on a spacesuit or pack

Like in Fallout 4 and 76, the player can mod their spacesuits and packs from workbenches, and if you have either the "Pack Mods 2" or "Spacesuit Mods 2" research projects completed (more details on how that works at our Starfield crafting and research guide) players can modify their spacesuit and pack to offer a +10 Carry Capacity when equipped.

Consume certain Chems, Meds and Food

A a quick fix for over encumbrance in Starfield is using a range of food and treatments to give yourself a quick carry capacity boost including:

Bourbon (food) +8 Carry Capacity for 5m/-25% O2 recovery for 5m

+8 Carry Capacity for 5m/-25% O2 recovery for 5m Alien Liquour (food) +10 Carry Capacity for 5m/-25% O2 recovery for 5m

+10 Carry Capacity for 5m/-25% O2 recovery for 5m UC Battlemeal (food) Restores 15 health/+6 Carry Capacity for 5m

Restores 15 health/+6 Carry Capacity for 5m UC Battlemeal Multipack (food) Restores 20 health/+8 Carry Capacity for 5m

However, the boost you really want is a drug you can get from completing a mission called Delivering Devils:

Pick-Me-Up (treatment) +50 Carry capacity for 15m

To get this wonder drug you'll need to Join the UC Vanguard on Jemison and start the mission Grunt Work to deliver a communications relay. That will develop into the longer mission called Delivering Devils. This will see you looking for someone called Percival Walker on Mars and give you three options to clear his debt. As you follow your objectives, look out for someone called Cambridge Cooper in the Sixth Circle bar who'll offer up some research as a way to pay Walker's debt. Take that option and you'll eventually walk away with the Pick-Me-Up formula.

Acquire and equip the High School Backpack

If you took "Kid Stuff" from the list of Starfield traits in character creation, you'll be able to visit your parents in the Pioneer Tower in New Atlantis (marked as an activity after completing a certain amount of the main campaign). In your bedroom you'll be able to find the High School Backpack, a special pack that increases your carry capacity by +10. Still, keep in mind that it is a proper pack, and not one that provides the ability to boost - so no jetpacking about while this is being worn.

Store your inventory in your ship

It probably goes without saying, but keep in mind that when you're weighed down, the best thing you can do is store whatever you don't immediately need in your ship's cargo hold or captain's locker, usually accessible through terminals in the cockpit. Admittedly, there is a limit to what they can hold, but this can be increased by adding cargo containers to your ship in Starfield ship customization.

