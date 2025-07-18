Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.3 has PS5 Pro owners living their best life as V can now slice through Night City in 40fps on Quality Mode and 80fps in Performance Mode

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.3 is now live on all platforms, and while the biggest features are the new vehicles, automatic driving modes inspired by chill YouTube videos , and Delamain taxis, a performance improvement snuck in, too. PS5 Pro users are reporting that they can get to a buttery smooth 80fps with Performance Mode and 40fps in Quality Mode. Night City has never looked so good on console.

One Twitter user shares a screenshot that shows Cyberpunk 2077 hitting 83fps within the city itself. They credit the new VRR addition, which stands for Variable Refresh Rate, available on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, thanks to patch 2.3. "Cyberpunk runs at average 80fps on PS5 Pro in VRR mode. Feels so good."

Cyberpunk runs at average 80fps on PS5 Pro in VRR mode. Feels so good pic.twitter.com/2tyhUaXEO0July 17, 2025

If you're wondering what on Earth VRR is, don't worry, I can explain it. Essentially, it enables your display to update in sync with the software you're running, thereby preventing visual issues such as screen tearing. It makes your games look more consistent.

They add that "CDPR added 40fps to the Quality Mode (only works if you have a connected 120hz and VRR display)." 40fps might not sound that great compared to 30fps, but it really does make the whole experience a lot smoother. So, you may find yourself able to deal with that frame rate for the enhanced visuals. This is all on a PS5 Pro, but the patch notes do state that VRR has been added to PS5 and Xbox Series, so the base models should also see some improvements.

Over on Reddit, fans are very happy with this news. A simple, "Yes lads," reads one top comment . It seems the Xbox versions may be bugged now, as one commenter notes , "The interesting thing is that Xbox doesn't seem to have gained the same benefits. Both the X and S seem to be capped at 60fps, even in 120hz mode, and the quality mode is capped at 30."

