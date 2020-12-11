Cyberpunk 2077 guide: Your walkthrough for getting the most out of Night City

Looking for some help when it comes to Night City? You've come to the right place, because our Cyberpunk 2077 guide has everything you could possibly need to tackle this behemoth of a game. Cyberpunk 2077 is an absolute epic, with countless things to complete, from the main story missions and confusing side quests, to learning about hacking, different builds, defeating all the Cyberpsychos, and more. So without further ado, read on for everything you need to complete the game with our Cyberpunk 2077 guide.

Cyberpunk 2077 review

First up is our Cyberpunk 2077 review, from the GamesRadar+ editor, Sam Loveridge. We gave it the GR seal of approval with a 5/5:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is a paragon of open-world gaming, offering the kind of freedom to explore and define your character that provides a new pinnacle for the genre. It takes everything we celebrate about open-world games, and learns from it, implementing best-in-class variations in a world that's so dense and detailed. Add in the human-like level of reactivity and emotional depth that it brings to its narrative, and it all combines for the most spectacular experience. Take a trip to Night City immediately."

General Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Cyberpunk 2077 tips

The guide you need to read before you even boot up the main menu, while the game is still downloading, is our Cyberpunk 2077 tips. We've got 13 nuggets of advice that will ensure your V gets off to a flying start in Night City, ranging from the simple but effective to outside of the box tips that you'll need throughout your time without the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 map

Night City (and the surrounding areas) is big. If you're wondering just how big, check out our guide on the Cyberpunk 2077 map. We've got the details on all of the districts within the city, how to fast travel, and more.

Cyberpunk 2077 length

How long is Cyberpunk 2077? That's a question fans have been wondering ever since the game got announced way back near the start of the decade, but now that it's out and we've completely beaten the game, we have an accurate answer for you in our guide all about the Cyberpunk 2077 length.

How many acts are in Cyberpunk 2077?

On a similar note to the length guide, we also have an article that covers the number of acts. On top of the prologue and epilogue, there are a few acts that divide the story into sections, and we've got the answer with our guide to how many acts are in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 lifepath

Another guide you should absolutely read before starting the game is the one about which Cyberpunk 2077 lifepath to pick. You have three options – Corpo, Street Kid, or Nomad – and each one has a unique intro mission, plus different dialogue options and some romance choices throughout the story.

How to make money in Cyberpunk 2077

Racking up the bucks is important in Night City because you need eurodollars - or eddies for short - to buy things like cars, weapons, implants, upgrades, and more. It's surprisingly hard to get a lot of cash though, so make sure you check out our guide on How to make money in Cyberpunk 2077 for some advice.

How to steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077

On a similar note, what about upgrading your ride? A lot of players were expecting this game to work similar to GTA but unfortunately it isn't quite as simple as stealing vehicles off the street. For more information, check out our guide on how to steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 hacking

Get your head round the Cyberpunk 2077 hacking systems is crucial if you want to succeed, because hacking plays such a crucial role in the game. From jacking into computers and stealing money to distracting enemies or shocking them for a high amount of damage, we've got everything you need to know.

Cyberpunk 2077 weapons

There are a lot of Cyberpunk 2077 weapons to choose from. You've got your standard assault rifles and submachine guns, powerful shotguns and sniper rifles, melee weapons, pistols, and more. Guns also come in three types – Power, Tech, and Smart – so our guide has everything you need to know, along with some of the best weapons we've discovered during our time with the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 builds

On a similar note, what about your style of play and the attributes, skills, and perks you need to focus on a single playstyle? Our guide on Cyberpunk 2077 builds explains how everything works and also has three suggestions on builds to aim for, along with the best perks and weapons to use.

How to respec in Cyberpunk 2077

Unfortunately, you can't redistribute your attributes and perks whenever you like in this game like you can in some others. It is possible to do it, but you need to get something very specific and it costs a lot of money, so read up on how to respec in Cyberpunk 2077 with our guide.

Cyberpunk 2077 holster weapon

A simple one here, but a question many people are asking because it's not immediately obvious. Our Cyberpunk 2077 holster weapon guide has the short but sweet answer for you on how to put your gun away and stop scaring the civilians of Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 change appearance

Can you change what you look like? That's another question that everyone is wondering, because while the game has a detailed character creator at the beginning, you're not told where to go to change that later down the line. Our Cyberpunk 2077 change appearance guide is here to help.

Cyberpunk 2077 Mantis Blades

One of the best melee weapons in the game, the Cyberpunk 2077 Mantis Blades are essentially enormous swords attached to your arms. Of course, they look utterly badass and they deal some serious damage, but how do you get them? All is explained in our guide.

Story Cyberpunk 2077 guides

A word of warning: these guides are all related to the story, some more than others. This means there will be spoilers from here onwards. Some will be minor, some will be major, but stop reading here if you want to play the story without knowing anything.

Cyberpunk 2077 The Pickup

One of the first missions you can approach from multiple angles is Cyberpunk 2077 The Pickup. This sees yourself and Jackie enter All Foods to acquire a robot from Maelstrom, but it has a lot of different ways it can play out. Read our guide to get a full understanding.

Cyberpunk 2077 free Brick

During The Pickup, there's an optional objective you can complete which involves rescuing Brick, the ex-leader of Maelstrom who Royce so kindly locked up. With our Cyberpunk 2077 free Brick guide, we can explain how to get into the room and turn off the laser to save him.

Cyberpunk 2077 The Information

Another one early on is Cyberpunk 2077 The Information. This mission has you enter the first braindance of the game, which can be a confusing prospect at first, so use our guide to make sure you're not missing anything when searching for the relic in Arasaka Tower.

Cyberpunk 2077 Hideo Kojima cameo

Yep, you read that right; everyone's favourite game developer appears in the game and you can find him quite early on. He's tucked away though so make sure you read up on our Cyberpunk 2077 Hideo Kojima cameo guide to know where to find him.

Cyberpunk 2077 cut Dex out

One decision you'll need to make during the prologue is whether or not tell Dex that Evelyn wanted to cut him out during The Heist. Your choice here can affect certain aspects of the game, so read our Cyberpunk 2077 cut Dex out guide to learn more.

Cyberpunk 2077 save Jackie

At the very end of the prologue, Jackie gets himself into a very sticky situation indeed. A lot of people are wondering if there's any way to prevent the poor guy from dying, so our Cyberpunk 2077 save Jackie guide covers all of your options.

Cyberpunk 2077 Happy Together

The Cyberpunk 2077 Happy Together mission begins shortly after you leave your apartment for the first time, when you can talk to the NCPD officers trying to speak to someone who lives below you. It's easy to get the bad ending in this mission, so follow our guide to ensure you have the best outcome.

Cyberpunk 2077 The Gig

When you get the Cyberpunk 2077 The Gig mission, all you need to do is wait for lockdown to end. Afterwards, you can collect two rewards from Wakako and Cassius Ryder, but some players are finding this confusing, and sometimes bugged, so our guide is here to help.

Cyberpunk 2077 Human Nature

The Cyberpunk 2077 Human Nature mission is another one you'll get shortly after the prologue, and it involves getting your car back after Delamain – the AI driving assistant you'd previously met – went rogue and crashed into your car. We've got the lowdown on how this mission works.

Should you punch Fingers in Cyberpunk 2077?

It can be incredibly tempting to sucker punch Fingers straight in his jaw when you meet him alongside Judy, but is it the right thing to do? Our guide on if you should punch Fingers in Cyberpunk 2077 sheds some light on the situation, including any potential consequences.

Cyberpunk 2077 Angel or Skye

During the Automatic Love mission, you have the option of picking Angel or Skye at the reception desk. Who should you pick? Does it even matter? We've got all the information you need for which doll you should pick at Clouds with our Cyberpunk 2077 Angel or Skye guide.

