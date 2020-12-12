Can you save Takemura in Cyberpunk 2077 during Search and Destroy?

If you're wondering whether you can save Takemura in Cyberpunk 2077, you've come to the right place. Of course, if you're wondering what the heck I'm on about, please do hit the quit button on this tab and come back when you know what we're talking about because spoilers lie ahead.

Still here? Okay. The former bodyguard to Saburo Arasaka becomes one of your companions in the game, and if you're anything like me, you begin to become quite fond of the complex Corpo by the time the parade mission rolls around. But, if you simply follow the story and the game's instructions, you will lose Takemura eventually.

During the mission, Play It Safe, you're helping Takemura reach Hanako on board her float during the parade to honour her father's life. But, Takemura eventually shoots Hanako, forcing you to flee. However, he's actually just kidnapped her (slightly better, right?) in order to transport her elsewhere for a big chat, and V goes to join them.

But, unfortunately, Arasaka forces break into the hotel where Takemura is holding Hanako, causing V to fall through several floors, leaving Hanako and Takemura seemingly for dead.

Now, while Johnny will tell you to leave Takemura, saying he's "toast", there is actually a way to save Takemura in Cyberpunk 2077. While everything else in this game is presented as an optional objective, the option to save Takemura is a complete secret that you'll only discover by veering off the waypoint path. Here's how to save Takemura in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to save Takemura in Cyberpunk 2077?

When you awake from falling through the floor, chat to Johnny and then exit the room. You'll see a huge blue neon cross in front of you. Here, instead of going right along the direct path, duck down through the small gap in the wall to the left of the cross.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Once you're through here, move through the room beyond, taking out the four Arasaka guards that await you.

Once through this red flare-lit room, you'll emerge into another room, and beyond that there's a set of stairs. Go up those stairs and you'll get a warning from Johnny telling you that Takemura is "beyond any sort of help". But, if you push past him and carry on up the stairs, you'll gain the optional objective Try to save Takemura.

There are a few more guards to take down on the stairs themselves, but if you keep going up you'll be able to emerge into the corridor that you originally went down to reach Takemura's room - where you had to knock four times on the door.

More guards lurk in the corridor and the room itself, but get inside and you'll find Takemura safe and sound.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

All you'll need to do then is escort him out of the building safely. Once outside the two of your split up, and he'll remain in contact with you for the course of the game.

It's a hugely secret objective, and one of the only things like this that we've discovered in the game so far, but having finished the game thinking he's dead and given no reason to think anything else, it was definitely a welcome surprise to discover you actually can save Takemura in Cyberpunk 2077. Take that Arasaka!