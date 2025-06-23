Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.3 delayed so CD Projekt can "make sure we're happy with it" as it aims for a similar patch to 2.2

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.3 has been delayed to buy developer CD Projekt Red "some more time to make sure we're happy with it."

In a tweet today, the studio said that while "we initially hoped to put Update 2.3 in your hands on June 26," it won't be hitting that date. It's taking "some more time" to hit quality goals, but unfortunately that adjustment doesn't come with a new date, so it's no longer clear when Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3 will be available for players.

What we do have, however, is a better idea of the scale of the new patch. CDPR says it's "aiming for a scope similar to Update 2.2." That patch – which surprise-dropped around a year after the game-changing 2.1 update – was very substantial, especially for the point at which it released on Cyberpunk's timeline.

Hey chooms,We initially hoped to put Update 2.3 in your hands on June 26. However, we'll need some more time to make sure we're happy with it — we're aiming for a scope similar to Update 2.2. We'll update you further as soon as we can!We appreciate your patience! pic.twitter.com/Hx5fEF8wj7June 23, 2025

Offering more player customisation, custom car paint jobs, photo mode overhauls, and ride-alongs with Johnny Silverhand, all in addition to more traditional patch notes, update 2.2 was very large. That's before you consider that pretty much everyone had assumed CDPR was done with Cyberpunk 2077.

Done, however, CDPR was not, and 2.3 has followed 2.2. Announced earlier this month ahead of Cyberpunk 2077's journey to becoming one of the top-selling Switch 2 games, we still don't know exactly what we're getting out of (presumably) the game's final update. I say 'presumably,' because you'd assume that the team was now ready to move onto either the pre-production of the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, or to the full production of The Witcher 4.

That said, the Switch 2 has clearly given the team an excuse to dive back into Night City once again, so who knows what the future holds.

