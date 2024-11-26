The Witcher 4 has "entered the full-scale production phase," CD Projekt Red confirms: "Stay tuned for what’s on the other side of the coin"

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Project Polaris - which normal humans like you and me call The Witcher 4 - has officially "entered the full-scale production phase."



"I'm thrilled to announce that Project Polaris has entered the full-scale production phase," game director Sebastian Kalemba says on Twitter. "With new challenges just around the corner, it’s the talented and hard-working people who make me believe we can together make the upcoming Witcher Saga a remarkable experience. No stopping now! Stay tuned for what’s on the other side of the coin!"

Project Polaris was first announced in 2022 as the "first game" of a multi-game saga. CD Projekt has been quite specific that they have never called it The Witcher 4, but in the mess of all the code names of the upcoming CD Projekt Red games this is a much easier shorthand by which to remember that this is the fourth mainline Witcher game.

Development on The Witcher 4 has been rapidly expanding this year, as CD Projekt reported in May that over 400 people were already at work on the game in whatever stage of pre-production it was in. Back in August, CDPR noted that the game would enter the "full production phase" soon, and it seems the studio's timeline remains on track.

Besides this new mainline entry, CD Projekt is also working on two other new Witcher games in a spin-off codenamed Sirius and a remake of the original game codenamed Canis Majoris.

