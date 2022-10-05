Upcoming CD Projekt Red games: From Cyberpunk Orion to a new Witcher trilogy

There are a surprising number of upcoming CD Projekt Red games in development right now. The studio is best known for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077, and a recent investor call revealed that CDPR is massively broadening its horizons. There's a new trilogy of Witcher games in production, which starts with The Witcher Polaris – aka The Witcher 4 . There's a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel coming codenamed Project Orion, but not before the release of a massive expansion of the increasingly popular original – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

And if that weren't enough, the upcoming CDPR games now include a brand new project and support for two additional games in The Witcher universe. The company is expanding to make good on its ambitions, with CD Projekt Red Boston being founded as part of a new North American development expansion, which will work separately from The Molasses Flood – who is working with CDPR on The Witcher Sirius. There's a lot going on at CDPR, so keep reading for details on all of the upcoming CD Projekt Red games that are in production right now.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

It's been a long time coming, but The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is finally on the near horizon. Despite launching all the way back in 2015, Geralt of Rivia's final adventure has become an enduring classic – undoubtedly one of the best RPGs and best open world games of all-time. It's why so many are excited to play a version of The Witcher 3 for PS5 and Xbox Series X, particularly as the re-release is expected to include faster load times, ray-tracing support, and other quality-of-life improvements. After two delays, CDPR has confirmed that The Witcher 3 next-gen update is scheduled to arrive before the end of 2022 .

The Witcher 4

(Image credit: CD Projekt RED)

CD Projekt Red confirmed the existence of The Witcher 4 in March 2022, and has been quietly issuing updates ever since. We now know that The Witcher Polaris (as it is codenamed internally) will be "a story-driven open-world RPG built on the legacy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt." The new Witcher game is in pre-production with over 150 staff involved in early development, and is being built using Unreal Engine 5 – rather than CDPR's proprietary RED Engine, which powered The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077. And in truly exciting news, we know that Project Polaris is merely the start of what's to come – "the beginning of a new saga".

New The Witcher trilogy

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The Witcher Polaris is only the beginning, the first part of a "new AAA RPG trilogy". That's right, there's a new The Witcher trilogy of games in development, and CDPR has big ambitions. The original trilogy was released across eight years and offered wildly different experiences, with The Witcher available as a PC exclusive and The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings never making it to PlayStation platforms. With these three new Witcher games, CDPR says it is aiming to deliver the lot "within a six-year period following the Polaris release", which should make for a more cohesive package of games.

The Witcher Sirius

Screenshot of the Flame in the Flood, developed by The Molasses Flood. (Image credit: CDPR)

The Witcher Sirius is a brand-new game set in The Witcher universe, which is being developed by The Molasses Flood. That's the studio that was acquired by CDPR in 2021, and is best known for two excellent survival games: The Flame in the Flood and Drake Hollow. CD Projekt Red says that Codename Sirius will "differ from our past productions'', as it will be "offering multiplayer gameplay on top of a single-player experience, including a campaign with quests and a story". Expect something different then, especially with the studio teasing that this will be "an innovative take on The Witcher universive". The Witcher Sirius is still in pre-production, and development at The Molasses Flood will be supported by the wider CDPR team.

The Witcher Canis Majoris

(Image credit: CD Projekt RED)

While CDPR will be hard at work on its new trilogy of games, it will be enlisting the help of outside studios to continue expanding The Witcher universe. Details are exceptionally light on the ground for this one, but we know that CDPR will be collaborating with an "external studio headed by experienced developers who have worked on past Witcher games" for The Witcher Canis Majoris. That's the internal codename for the new project, which will be "a full-fledged Witcher game, separate to the new Witcher saga starting with Polaris". We don't know anything else just yet, but we're keen to see how an external team of developers is able to build on the groundwork established by CD Projekt Red.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 is enjoying something of a resurgence right now. After its release on new-gen platforms, a suite of key quality of life improvements, and the arrival of the Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 Patch early this year, Night City is in better shape than ever before. With the open-world RPG recently surpassing 20 million copies sold, it's no surprise to learn that there's more to come. Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is a "major story-driven expansion" and has been described as a "spy-thriller expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, set in an all-new district of Night City." Phantom Liberty will launch in early 2023 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

Cyberpunk 2077 Orion

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Had you asked us two years ago, we'd have speculated that we'd never see a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel. But after two years of careful improvements and updates, it would appear that CD Projekt Red has found some stability in Night City. After surging past 20 million copies sold this year, not to mention beating The Witcher 3's all-time concurrent player record on steam , CDPR has put a new game into production. Cyberpunk Orion is described by the studio as a "Cyberpunk 2077 sequel that will prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe," with the company adding that it plans to "take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark fantasy universe." No other information is available, but expect Cyberpunk 2077 Orion to release well after The Witcher Polaris.

CD Projekt Red Hadar

(Image credit: CDPR)

If CD Projekt Red weren't already content with developing a new trilogy of Witcher games and a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, it's also working on another project. The studio says that it has been working on a "standalone IP distinct from The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077" since 2021. Project Hadar is being developed in-house by CDPR, and it's still in the conceptual phase. "Hadar is a codename for a third, entirely distinct IP, created from scratch within CDPR. The project is in the earliest stages of the creative process, which means we are not developing any game yet, but working exclusively on the foundation for this new setting." Expect updates on Project Hadar to be a long way off.