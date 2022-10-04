Project Canis Majoris is a "story-driven RPG" set in The Witcher universe

We've just learned about several upcoming The Witcher projects, including one brand-new title not being developed by CD Projekt Red.

In the company's recent investor presentation, it revealed information about a suite of new titles. As well as more details about The Witcher 4 - which is known internally as Project Polaris and is described as the "beginning of a new Witcher trilogy" - we learned about Project Canis Majoris.

Details are extremely scarce, but CDPR outlined the project as a "story-driven, single player open-world RPG set within The Witcher universe." It also confirmed that the title isn't being developed in-house, but has been "contracted to be developed by a 3rd party studio led by ex-Witcher veterans."

It's hard to tell what Canis Majoris might refer to. Meaning 'Greater Dog' in Latin, it could, obviously, speak to the School of the Wolf that Geralt is part of throughout the Witcher franchise (and which the new trilogy is thought to be diverging from). It's also worth noting, however, that Canis Majoris is a constellation, linked to Orion, the hunter. That could link more closely to the Witch Hunters encountered throughout The Witcher 3, although that's pure speculation.

In addition to what we learned about Canis Majoris and The Witcher 4 (and 5 and 6), we also got a little more information about CDPR's partnership with The Flame in the Flood developer The Molasses Flood. On top of that, we also learned that the studio is working on an original IP, and that a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is already in development.

We already knew that The Witcher 4 would be the "first game" of a multi-game saga, but this is ridiculous!