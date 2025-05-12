CD Projekt Red exec says Ciri is a great choice for The Witcher 4, and she opens up new possibilities for the series after more than a decade of RPGs

After revealing The Witcher 4 with its cinematic trailer at The Game Awards 2024, developer CD Projekt Red has been hard at work on its upcoming RPG – one that CD Projekt chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz hopes will be a "proud successor" to the series' past entries.

Discussing Ciri's new role as protagonist in The Witcher 4 in a recent interview with Parkiet (translated by Google and DeepL), Nielubowicz recalls the reveal trailer that debuted during last year's Game Awards. While it didn't show any gameplay, the cinematic peek into the new game's world, stunning Unreal Engine 5-adjacent visuals, and Ciri as the series' next central character understandably made waves.

While Nielubowicz can't reveal too much, he does explain that CD Projekt Red believes Ciri is a "great choice" for the series' new saga as she paves the way for various possibilities, both in an artistic and narrative sense. Having Geralt's adopted daughter take over as protagonist also allows developers to tell their upcoming game's story from a fresh perspective, in ways that they previously haven't been able to.

Nielubowicz describes that, although he isn't able to unveil more of the new RPG's details, it's set to reach higher expectations than The Witcher series' previous entries – a goal he says CD Projekt Red has for all of its future follow-ups. The Witcher 4, which the studio stated would be the "most immersive and ambitious open-world Witcher game to date" in the past, will hopefully stand as a "proud successor" to its predecessors.

The new game sounds massive, and there's more to come than just The Witcher 4, too – there are other upcoming CD Projekt Red games like the mysterious codenamed Project Sirius, another Witcher title that developers say will "differ from past productions" at CDPR. A new story from The Witcher books' author Andrzej Sapkowski is also out now, having arrived over a decade after the series' last title.



