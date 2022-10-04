CDPR reveals more about The Witcher 'Sirius', the new game from The Molasses Flood

In an onslaught of announcements made by the studio today, CD Projekt Red has revealed more about its game set in The Witcher universe currently codenamed 'Project Sirius'.

As revealed during CD Projekt Red's investor presentation today, and highlighted in a tweet (opens in new tab) from the studio, Project Sirius is being developed by The Molasses Flood "with support from CDPR." The game is reportedly set in The Witcher Universe and "will differ from our past productions" offering multiplayer gameplay as well as a single-player experience that will include a campaign with quests and a story.

Sirius is a codename for the game developed by @molassesflood, set in The Witcher universe and created with support from CDPR. It will differ from our past productions, offering multiplayer gameplay on top of a single-player experience including a campaign with quests and a story pic.twitter.com/aoX7wlIfROOctober 4, 2022

In a follow-up tweet (opens in new tab), CDPR gave a little more context to the mysterious new project, revealing that Project Sirius is "an innovative take on The Witcher universe telling an unforgettable story for existing Witcher fans and new audiences." The project is currently in pre-production, but is being worked on by "60+" people at The Molasses Flood.

This was just one of many announcements made by the Cyberpunk 2077 developer during the investor presentation today. Elsewhere we learned that fellow CDPR game The Witcher 4 is the start of a "new AAA RPG trilogy" . Currently codenamed 'Polaris', this will be the start of many new games in The Witcher series.

Beyond this, we also found out about a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel codenamed 'Project Orion' , which is also in development at the main studio. The game is apparently a "Cyberpunk 2077 sequel that will prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe." Finally, we also got told about Project Canis Majoris , which is a "story-driven RPG" also set in The Witcher universe.