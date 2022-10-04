The Witcher 4 is the start of a "new AAA RPG trilogy"

The Witcher 4 - or whatever it ends up being officially titled - is the start of a new trilogy of triple-A Witcher RPGs, CD Projekt Red has confirmed.

For now, the next Witcher game is known internally as 'Polaris,' the studio explains in a tweet (opens in new tab). "Polaris is a codename for the next installment in The Witcher series of games, which we recently announced was in pre-production. It is the beginning of a new saga: we aim to release two more Witcher games after Polaris, creating a new AAA RPG trilogy."

CD Projekt had previously said that the next Witcher title would be the start of a multi-game saga, though this is the first concrete confirmation that it would specifically be a trilogy.

"We aim to deliver [the three games] over a six-year period starting from the release of Polaris," president Adam Kiciński says in a financial report (opens in new tab). "It's a bold statement as we are talking about three large-scale productions, but we really mean it and we have a plan on how to achieve it. Both the second and third installments will, in technological terms, benefit from the groundwork laid during the development of Polaris. In this way we aim to smoothen the development process while at the same time staying creatively ambitious."

The studio says Polaris is currently in pre-production, with 150 developers currently working on it. There is not yet a release window for this first entry in the new series.

CD Projekt Red brought a ton of news in today's financial report, including news of Project Canis Majoris, a new Witcher RPG from a third-party developer. We also learned of a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, and found at that CD Projekt is working on a brand-new IP, too.

