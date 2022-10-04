CD Projekt working on a new IP

CD Projekt Red is working on a brand new IP.

The developer confirmed the news just earlier today on October 4, laying out its plans for the future in the tweet just below. Aside from making two new Witcher games and a fully-fledged Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, CD Projekt is also venturing into new territory with a brand new IP.

Right now, we know precious little about this new project. However, as a follow-up tweet from CD Projekt (opens in new tab) shows, the game is currently operating under the codename "Hadar," and has been created "entirely from scratch" within CD Projekt Red itself.

"The project is in the earliest stages of the creative process, which means we are not developing any game yet, but working exclusively on the foundation for this new setting," the rest of the new tweet from the developer's official Twitter account reads.

In other words, take this to mean that project Hadar isn't in active development right now. CD Projekt hasn't been shy about announcing games that are still in pre-production in the past, revealing earlier this year that the brand new Witcher game was still in the planning phase.

Here's hoping that we don't have to wait too long before we begin to hear more concrete details about the Hadar project within CD Projekt. Elsewhere today, the developer announced a brand new Witcher game, separate from the sequel they originally announced earlier this year, and a full-blown Cyberpunk 2077 sequel.

