After creepily mastering vampires with his hit Nosferatu remake, director Robert Eggers will reportedly bring back its stars Aaron Taylor Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp for his new werewolf movie

Director Robert Eggers is bringing back Aaron Taylor-Johnson, one of the stars of his hit Nosferatu remake, for his new werewolf movie, Werwulf, and Lily-Rose Depp may also be coming along for the ride, according to Variety.

Eggers is also bringing back Sjón, his co-writer from The Northman, which again makes sense given the historical origins of the werewolf myth, which takes some cultural inspiration from the concept of the berserker, viking warriors who entered animalistic states of frenzy in battle.

The Northman was praised by Viking historians for its accuracy and attention to detail (with some caveats about the larger-than-life action sequences), qualities Eggers also brought to the design and dialogue of his first film The Witch, its follow up The Lighthouse, and of course, Nosferatu. It seems that will also be a priority for Werwulf.

Stories of humans that become savage animals through magical means are common throughout many cultures the world over, but the specific concept of the werewolf evolved from the Anglo-Saxon myth of the 'werwulf,' translated from Old English as 'man-wolf,' a term which of course lends itself to the title of Eggers' film.

I'm personally extremely excited to see Eggers offer up a historical werewolf movie that taps into the same spirit of The Witch, a personal favorite of mine, and Nosferatu, to create a horror movie soaked in atmospheric terror. A dash of The Norseman's famed historical accuracy also feels like the perfect touch for a werewolf movie which Eggers has said is the "darkest" thing he's ever written.

Eggers has just about the best track record of any director going right now in terms of cranking out movies that hit just right, and I have all faith Werwulf will also hit the mark. Following in the tradition of Nosferatu, Werwulf is currently scheduled for release on Christmas Day 2026.

Stay up to date on all our horror movie news, and keep your eyes peeled for more info about Robert Eggers' in-development sequel to Jim Henson's The Labyrinth.