40 years after the original, Nosferatu director Robert Eggers is making a sequel to David Bowie's cult fantasy Labyrinth

Robert Eggers is taking a break from universal monsters and is heading for the land of magic goblins as he looks to direct a new Labyrinth movie.

Over 40 years after the original movie starring David Bowie as the Goblin King hit screens, Eggers has closed his deal to write and direct a Labyrinth sequel from TriStar Pictures, as reported by Deadline.

This is just one part of a huge week for the director, as the news comes just one day after Focus Features revealed Eggers’s next project as the 13th-century werewolf thriller Werwulf. Plus, following the unveiling of the 2025 Oscar nominations, Eggers’s 2024 Dracula adaptation Nosferatu (see our Nosfertau review for more on that) has just been nominated for four Academy Awards for Cinematography, Costume Design, Production Design, and Makeup and Hairstyling. Phew.

Despite the studio currently keeping storyline details for Eggers's upcoming Labyrinth tightly under wraps, Deadline has reported that the movie will act as a sequel to the 1986 classic, rather than a remake.

Directed by Jim Henson, the original musical fantasy flick follows 16-year-old Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) as she enters a strange and vast maze to find her baby brother – after she wishes for him to be taken away by goblins. However, along her journey, Sarah encounters a bunch of magical creatures before she comes face to face with Jareth the Goblin King himself, played by the late Bowie. The movie is best known for its catchy songs, puppetry, and stunning costume design, making the film a cult classic over time.

Eggers is writing the new Labyrinth script alongside his The Northman and Werwulf partner Sjón, with Chris and Eleanor Columbus, Lisa Henson, and Brian Henson set to produce. An official cast list and release date is yet to be revealed.

