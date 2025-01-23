Oscars 2025 nominations – all the news as it happens

Good morning and welcome to our Oscars 2025 nominations live blog! This is the most wide open year for noms in some time, with no obvious favorite emerging in pretty much any of the categories. That means we could be in for some major shocks and surprises when the nominations arrive at 8:30am ET/5:30am PT/1:30pm GMT.

Front runners this year include the likes of The Brutalist, Anora, Emilia Pérez, and Conclave, along with blockbusters like Wicked and Dune: Part Two.

There's not long to wait to see who will be up for gold this year – and we're going to be updating this page regularly with all the Oscars 2025 nominations as they happen, as well as what you need to know about the ceremony and more. So, for all things Oscars, keep it right here.