Borderlands, Madame Web, and Lady Gaga up for anti-Oscars as the Razzie Awards announces its 2025 nominations

The 2025 nominations for the controversial Golden Raspberry Awards, otherwise known as the Razzies, are in – and it's bad news for Borderlands, Madame Web, and Joker 2.

All three are up for Worst Picture, alongside Francis Ford Coppola's controversial sci-fi Megalopolis and Sean McNamara's biographical drama Reagan. While the latter filmmaker missed out on a Worst Director nod, Coppola wasn't so lucky, and will go up against the likes of S. J. Clarkson, Todd Phillips, Eli Roth, and Jerry Seinfeld, who helmed Netflix comedy Unfrosted.

Nominees were decided via the emailed ballots of 1,202 Razzie members, many of whom are film critics and journalists – though anyone can sign up by paying an annual fee of $40 or a lifetime membership of $500. Check out the full list of nominations below...

Worst Picture

Borderlands

Joker: Folie à Deux

Madame Web

Megalopolis

Reagan

Worst Director

S. J. Clarkson (Madame Web)

Francis Ford Coppola (Megalopolis)

Todd Phillips (Joker: Folie à Deux)

Eli Roth (Borderlands)

Jerry Seinfeld (Unfrosted)

Worst Actor

Jack Black (Dear Satan)

Zachary Levi (Harold and the Purple Crayon)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker: Folie à Deux)

Dennis Quaid (Reagan)

Jerry Seinfeld (Unfrosted)

Worst Actress

Cate Blanchett (Borderlands)

Bryce Dallas Howard (Argylle)

Dakota Johnson (Madame Web)

Lady Gaga (Joker: Folie à Deux)

Jennifer Lopez (Atlas)

Worst Supporting Actor

Jack Black (Borderlands)

Kevin Hart (Borderlands)

Shia LaBeouf (Megalopolis)

Tahar Rahim (Madame Web)

Jon Voight (Reagan, Megalopolis, Shadow Land, Strangers)

Worst Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose (Argylle, Kraven the Hunter)

Lesley-Anne Down (Reagan)

Emma Roberts (Madame Web)

Amy Schumer (Unfrosted)

FKA Twigs (The Crow)

Worst Screen Combo

Any two obnoxious characters (Borderlands)

Any two unfunny "comedic actors" (Unfrosted)

The entire cast of Megalopolis

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga (Joker: Folie à Deux)

Dennis Quaid and Penelope Ann Miller (Reagan)

Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

The Crow

Joker: Folie à Deux

Kraven the Hunter

Mufasa: The Lion King

Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver

Worst Screenplay

Joker: Folie à Deux (Scott Silver and Todd Phillips)

Kraven the Hunter (Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk; story by Richard Wenk)

Madame Web (Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Claire Parker, and S. J. Clarkson; story by Kerem Sanga, Matt Sazama, and Burk Sharpless)

Megalopolis (Francis Ford Coppola)

Reagan (Howard Klausner)

Reacting to his nomination on Instagram, Harold and the Purple Crayon's Zachary Levi said he was taking it as a "front-handed compliment".

Since the Razzies were introduced back in 1981, film fans have described the event as "mean-spirited", "petty", and "unfunny". Many have called for it to be canceled over the years, too. In the past, some people have won Oscars and Razzies in the same year, including Aladdin composer Alan Menken who picked up an Academy Award for Best Original Song and a Razzie for Worst Original Song – for Aladdin and Newsies, respectively – in 1993. Sandra Bullock won Worst Actress for her role in All About Steve in 2010, before picking up the Best Actress gong for The Blind Side the very next day.

The Razzies was one forced to issue an apology over its "insensitive" nomination of Firestarter actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who was just 12 years old at the time, and rescind an "award" given to Bruce Willis in 2021 after his family disclosed he'd been diagnosed with aphasia.

The ceremony for the 45th Golden Raspberry Awards is expected to be held on March 1. For more, check out our picks of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.