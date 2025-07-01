25 years after launch and 15 years after its last Evo appearance, the legendary Marvel vs Capcom 2 is back on the big stage and we're set for "the largest MvC2 tournament of all time"
When's Mahvel? Not that far off now
Arc System Works' Marvel Tokon might be the immediate future of tag fighters, but that doesn't mean Marvel vs. Capcom is dead. The legendary MvC2 is back on the main stage at Evo 2025 in light of the recently released Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection, and event organizers say this is already set to be the biggest tournament the game's ever seen.
"MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 at #Evo2025 has set a new record to become the largest MvC2 tournament of all time," according to the event's organizers on Twitter. Official entrant numbers haven't yet been published - there's still a few hours before late registration closes - but it's an impressive feat for a game that's now fully 25 years old. FGC legend Justin Wong certainly seems to be excited.
BIGGEST MVC2 TOURNAMENT AT EVO??!?!! https://t.co/HdFXJ5RHnpJuly 1, 2025
Of course, Evo itself is much bigger than it was in 2010, which was the last time MvC2 appeared among the event's featured games. These days, the tournament regularly features one classic title among the eight featured titles, and the throwback is often a highlight. Last year's Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike tournament was arguably the highlight of the event, and I suspect the MvC2 tournament will be similarly entertaining.
Evo 2025 is set to take place in Las Vegas August 1-3. The event's other featured titles include Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, Guilty Gear Strive, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, Under Night In-Birth 2, and Mortal Kombat 1. Those are some of the best fighting games out there, and should make for one heck of a show
Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 celebrates 25 years of the best fighting game ever with action figures that perfectly recreate its art style.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
