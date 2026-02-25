Delisted for 13 years, one of Marvel's most beloved games finally returns as X-Men: The Arcade Game headlines a new collection of retro classics

Marvel video game fans rejoice, there's a new collection of classic Marvel games coming to modern consoles courtesy of Limited Run Games. Titled Marvel MaXimum Collection, the package will include 13 retro games, headlined by X-Men: The Arcade Game.

Other games announced so far include Spider-Man/X-Men: Arcade's Revenge, Captain America and the Avengers, Spider-Man/Venom: Maximum Carnage, Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety, and the controller-smashingly difficult Silver Surfer NES game.

"MARVEL MaXimum Collection is action-packed, featuring 13 comic-to-console and handheld counterpart titles from the past! And of course, arcade perfection is delivered with the legendary X-Men: The Arcade Game!" reads Limited Run's description of the collection. "With all new music from legendary game composer Chris Huelsbeck and robust new features, MARVEL MaXimum Collection is the perfect assortment of nostalgia for fans everywhere!"

Here's the announcement trailer:

MARVEL MaXimum Collection | Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

That leaves six more titles to be revealed, and there are some great options out there. LJN made a whole series of Marvel games for the Sega Genesis, NES, and SNES including 1989's notoriously frustrating Uncanny X-Men and its follow up, Wolverine, as well as Spider-Man for the Genesis, and Spider-Man: Return of the Sinister Six.

All four of those would be more than welcome additions, as would Sega's 1993 X-Men game and its 1995 sequel X-Men: The Clone Wars, both of which I personally poured countless hours into. I'd also be shocked but pleasantly surprised if 1994's Incredible Hulk, originally released on the Genesis, made the collection.

In terms of what's announced, I am of course completely pumped for a rerelease of X-Men: The Arcade Game, especially as the collection version will allow up to six players in multiplayer mode, recreating the definitive arcade experience. This has been a difficult game to come by in recent years. There was a port to PS3 and Xbox 360, but that was delisted back in 2013. I'll be excited to snag the collection, as it'll be a perfect companion to 2024's Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection.

No release date for Marvel MaXimum Collection has been announced. It is slated to be available on PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S/X, and Steam.

For more, check out our picks for the best Marvel video games of all time, and take a look into the future at our rundown of all the upcoming Marvel games that are currently in the works.