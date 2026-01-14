Almost 10 years after launch, Capcom's NES Disney compilation could finally bring classics like DuckTales and Rescue Rangers to Switch as ESRB rating emerges with new publisher

Capcom's The Disney Afternoon Collection could finally be getting a Nintendo Switch release nine years later as an ESRB rating emerges with a new publisher.

Capcom isn't a stranger to re-release collections, given that pretty much everything that Mega Man and Ace Attorney have breathed on have since received a collection (except Mega Man Legends, the series that's wildly expensive to obtain).

One of its most surprising collections was 2017's The Disney Afternoon Collection, developed by Digital Eclipse, which compiled six NES games by Capcom based on a number of Disney cartoons like DuckTales, Darkwing Duck, and Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers – with DuckTales being one of the best NES games ever made.