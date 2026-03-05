The "oldest" Nintendo PlayStation add-on now lives at the National Videogame Museum, and it almost looks like one of my weird SNES accessories

The Nintendo PlayStation is anything but a fable at this point, but the National Videogame Museum just got its hands on a "mythical" prototype. Dubbed the Sony MSF-1, the developer CD attachment is currently the "only known unit to exist," but it reminds me of an obscure gadget I've currently got plugged into my SNES.

In a fresh post, the National Video Game Museum, based in Frisco, Texas shows off the Nintendo PlayStation prototype in all its glory. The announcement claims the Super Nintendo CD attachment to be the "oldest" revision of the PS1 prequel system, predating the cancelled retro console contender that once belonged to Sony Computer Entertainment founder, Olaf Olafsson.

The Co-Creator of PlayStation, Ken Kutaragi, also owns a similar version of the Super Nintendo CD, but unlike those prototypes, the Sony MSF-1 slots into a standard SNES cartridge port. It looks less like an actual console and more like development hardware, and while I can't confirm whether it'd work with a standard Super Nintendo or Famicom, it's functionally just like a Chinese floppy disc attachment I've had in my collection for years.

BREAKING: The NVM has acquired the mythical Nintendo Playstation! 🤯This Sony MSF-1 is the OLDEST known existing Nintendo Playstation hardware artifact, and is the original development system for Sony's planned Super Nintendo CD attachment. It is the ONLY known unit to exist!

No, I'm not claiming to own another Nintendo PlayStation, but the device I have does share similarities with this rare developer unit. While the retro relic acquired by the museum likely boasts extra functionality for theoretically playing something closer to a PS1 game, both connect to an SNES using the cartridge slot, use external disc drives, and feature a parallel port.

There's also a passthrough cart port at the top, which, in theory, would let developers pull cartilage data into memory. That's actually the primary purpose of the floppy drive add-on that I have, as it was effectively a backup system for your SNES games released in the '90s. Thanks to that aforementioned parallel port, it also serves as a way to upload ROMs to a PC, it primarily runs and saves games to and from 3.5-inch diskettes.