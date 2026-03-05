The "oldest" Nintendo PlayStation add-on now lives at the National Videogame Museum, and it almost looks like one of my weird SNES accessories

The Sony MSF-1 belongs in a museum!

Split Image with top of Nintendo PlayStation developer prototype top on left and SNES (Super Famicom) with Super Wild Card attachment inserted on right.
(Image credit: National Videogame Museum / Phil Hayton)

The Nintendo PlayStation is anything but a fable at this point, but the National Videogame Museum just got its hands on a "mythical" prototype. Dubbed the Sony MSF-1, the developer CD attachment is currently the "only known unit to exist," but it reminds me of an obscure gadget I've currently got plugged into my SNES.

In a fresh post, the National Video Game Museum, based in Frisco, Texas shows off the Nintendo PlayStation prototype in all its glory. The announcement claims the Super Nintendo CD attachment to be the "oldest" revision of the PS1 prequel system, predating the cancelled retro console contender that once belonged to Sony Computer Entertainment founder, Olaf Olafsson.

No, I'm not claiming to own another Nintendo PlayStation, but the device I have does share similarities with this rare developer unit. While the retro relic acquired by the museum likely boasts extra functionality for theoretically playing something closer to a PS1 game, both connect to an SNES using the cartridge slot, use external disc drives, and feature a parallel port.

There's also a passthrough cart port at the top, which, in theory, would let developers pull cartilage data into memory. That's actually the primary purpose of the floppy drive add-on that I have, as it was effectively a backup system for your SNES games released in the '90s. Thanks to that aforementioned parallel port, it also serves as a way to upload ROMs to a PC, it primarily runs and saves games to and from 3.5-inch diskettes.

