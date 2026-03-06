The Super Pocket is down to a no-brainer price, but I'd hang fire if you prefer N64 platformers like Banjo-Kazooie
A nice discount if you're fine with swapping Banjo for Burger Time
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
The Super Pocket remains one of my go-to best retro handheld contenders to this very day, but it's getting harder to find for under $50. That said, while doing my usual rounds, checking in on portable prices, I stumbled across the Data East Edition at a record low price, and it's well worth a look if you're fussed about playing Banjo Kazooie on the Game Boy-inspired Evercade console.
If you mosey on over to Woot, you'll find the Super Pocket Data East Edition down to $44.99 from $69.99. The compact gaming handheld is also discounted at Amazon, but the retailer's main site brings it down to a pretty weak $66.49. If you're looking for other flavors, you'll want to go for the Capcom version instead, since it's down to $59.99, but that's actually the original MSRP for the system before US tariffs sparked hikes.
Super Pocket Data East Edition | $69.99 $44.99 at WootSave $20 - This limited-time deal has knocked the Super Pocket back down to its lowest ever price, beating Amazon's listings by a chunk. Saving $20 does mean specifically opting for the model with arcade classics like Burger Time built-in, though, and while it can run 500 other games via cartridges, it will miss out on Banjo-Kazooie and other Rare romps (for now).