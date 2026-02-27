I won't lie, a Super Pocket handheld that pays tribute to one of the best N64 platformers of all time wasn't on my bingo card

Forgive me, I'm speechless at the fact a Banjo-Kazooie edition of the Super Pocket just dropped. Yep, you heard me right, one of the best retro handhelds out there right is not only getting a port of Rare's iconic collectathon platformer, but the portable is packing a bunch of other romps alongside its N64 headliner.

It's worth noting that Blaze hasn't officially announced the Super Pocket Rare Edition, but it is available to pre-order for £49.99 at Amazon (good spot, Time Extension). I'm not seeing any listings in the US yet, which makes sense since Blaze's best retro console contenders usually show up a little later. I'll be keeping an eye out for all you Banjo-Kazooie lovers in the states, but the UK page at least fills us in on what the portable is packing.

Clad in a blue, red, and yellow shell, this Rare Super Pocket is naturally an homage to everyone's favorite bird and bear duo. I'm sort of tickled at the fact it also looks like a Mario handheld, but the developer's logo on the bottom cements that this is a tribute to the '90s powerhouse that's responsible for most of the N64's greatest games.