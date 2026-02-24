The Evercade is finally getting a wireless dual analogue stick controller, and I'm hoping it means more PS1 ports are coming
The Evercade Wireless Controller almost looks like a handheld
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
The Evercade has been fighting in the best retro console pits since 2021, but it's finally getting a wireless controller. Better still, the new gamepad is set to feature dual analogue sticks, and I'm hoping it's a hint at future 3D PS1 ports to come.
In an Evercade Wireless Controller announcement post, Blaze says "the controller you’ve all been asking for" will arrive September 2026 (thanks, Time Extension). I'm not exactly surprised that it looks like the brand's best retro handheld contender, the Evercade EXP, since using the same disc d-pad and buttons makes sense from a manufacturing perspective. I am amused that it features the same rectangular design, though, as it results in something that's a cross between an NES and PS1 pad.
Naturally, this controller will be compatible with systems via USB using the dongle, so it theoretically won't work with handhelds like the Super Pocket or Evercade EXP. It's more or less a fully-fledged gamepad that ties in with the design of the VS console and Evercade Alpha arcade machine, adding analogue sticks and cutting the cord while tying in with the brand's aesthetics. I'm admittedly not always a fan of dealing with wireless adapters, but Blaze has anticipated my tactic of attaching them to their respective gamepads using Blu-Tack by making it stick to the back magnetically (thanks, pals).
I should note that this controller is set to cost £39.99 in the UK, but we'll need to wait and see how much US retailers can eventually list it for. As for features, you're getting a pad with turbo and automatic Fire functionality to save you in shmups (looking at you, Truxton). I've reached out to ask whether we're getting hall-effect joysticks, as I'd like to think including drift-resistant tech is a no-brainer.
Super Pocket | $59.99 at Amazon
Evercade EXP-R | $129.99 at Amazon
It's worth pointing out that the Evercade Wireless Controller isn't just for Blaze's systems, as that aforementioned 2.4Ghz dongle will also work with your Switch, PC, or Android gadget of choice. That does provide it with a chance to serve as the best retro controller overall, but I'm personally envisioning it as a way to play Blaze's Giga cart 3D releases.
There are already a few early 3D ports within the Evercade library, including Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, the original Tomb Raider series, and everyone's favorite ball enthusiast, Glover. I am hoping that by throwing proper thumbsticks into the mix with its new controller, Blaze is signalling that we're getting even more releases from the PS1 and Sega Saturn back catalogue, but I guess I'll embark on Raziel's Shakespearean vampfest in the meantime.
Already using Valve's handheld for the classics? Swing by the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck docks to enhance your hybrid setup.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.