The Evercade is finally getting a wireless dual analogue stick controller, and I'm hoping it means more PS1 ports are coming

The Evercade has been fighting in the best retro console pits since 2021, but it's finally getting a wireless controller. Better still, the new gamepad is set to feature dual analogue sticks, and I'm hoping it's a hint at future 3D PS1 ports to come.

In an Evercade Wireless Controller announcement post, Blaze says "the controller you’ve all been asking for" will arrive September 2026 (thanks, Time Extension). I'm not exactly surprised that it looks like the brand's best retro handheld contender, the Evercade EXP, since using the same disc d-pad and buttons makes sense from a manufacturing perspective. I am amused that it features the same rectangular design, though, as it results in something that's a cross between an NES and PS1 pad.

Naturally, this controller will be compatible with systems via USB using the dongle, so it theoretically won't work with handhelds like the Super Pocket or Evercade EXP. It's more or less a fully-fledged gamepad that ties in with the design of the VS console and Evercade Alpha arcade machine, adding analogue sticks and cutting the cord while tying in with the brand's aesthetics. I'm admittedly not always a fan of dealing with wireless adapters, but Blaze has anticipated my tactic of attaching them to their respective gamepads using Blu-Tack by making it stick to the back magnetically (thanks, pals).

I should note that this controller is set to cost £39.99 in the UK, but we'll need to wait and see how much US retailers can eventually list it for. As for features, you're getting a pad with turbo and automatic Fire functionality to save you in shmups (looking at you, Truxton). I've reached out to ask whether we're getting hall-effect joysticks, as I'd like to think including drift-resistant tech is a no-brainer.

It's worth pointing out that the Evercade Wireless Controller isn't just for Blaze's systems, as that aforementioned 2.4Ghz dongle will also work with your Switch, PC, or Android gadget of choice. That does provide it with a chance to serve as the best retro controller overall, but I'm personally envisioning it as a way to play Blaze's Giga cart 3D releases.

There are already a few early 3D ports within the Evercade library, including Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, the original Tomb Raider series, and everyone's favorite ball enthusiast, Glover. I am hoping that by throwing proper thumbsticks into the mix with its new controller, Blaze is signalling that we're getting even more releases from the PS1 and Sega Saturn back catalogue, but I guess I'll embark on Raziel's Shakespearean vampfest in the meantime.

