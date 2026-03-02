There's still time to grab the limited edition Marathon PS5 headset, but the controller is a prettier sight to behold

Limited edition PS5 tech typically doesn't stay in stock long. Yet, on the lead up to Marathon's big release date on March 5, those on the hunt for one of the best PS5 headsets still have the chance to grab the Marathon Pulse Elite Wireless gaming headset.

The PlayStation pair of cups takes Sony's Pulse Elite Wireless and gives it a Marathon makeover, featuring green, pink, and gray iconography on the headband that's extracted straight from the extraction shooter (get it). At $169.99 (PS Direct) a pop, you are paying a $20 mark up from the plain version, but that's usually a given with any kind of licensed PS5 accessories. Yet while it's a perfectly on-brand accessory for a future weekend marathoning Marathon, I much prefer the look of that DualSense controller.

I wish there were more going on with the official Marathon PS5 headset. It's "inspired by Marathon’s bold graphics and industrial surfaces," and yet very little of it has been modified. It doesn't look bad, and I love it whenever the best PS5 accessories look like something you could actually find in an in-game universe. But it would have been nice to see more than just the headband receive any Marthon themeing. Neon green ear cups, maybe?