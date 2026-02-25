The Logitech G325 headset is as light as a cloud, and my migraine-having butt has never been happier

I've been testing the new Logitech G325 Lightspeed to see if it's one of the best gaming headsets on the market, and while that remains to be seen, I can confirm that it's the lightest pair of cups I've ever had the pleasure of placing on my head.

It weighs just 212g. That may not sound that light to some, but there have been multiple occasions now where I've gone to try and find the $79.99 (Amazon) headset, only to remember that it, in fact, is still on my noggin. You'd think I'd have noticed, given the eerie soundtrack of Paranormasight The Mermaid Curse was permeating my eardrums, but it's very easy to forget you're using a pair of cups that feels as light as a cloud.

During the briefing I had with the headset shortly before launch, Logitech described the G325 as weighing as "light as two decks of playing cards," and that feels pretty accurate. I sadly don't have any cards at hand to balance on my head to check against the statement officially. But using the pair is such a comfortable experience that I believe them.

Lately, I've been so used to using the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite, which is 380g, so the 168g difference has been pretty noticeable in the best possible way. The Elite isn't especially heavy, but as someone who's been suffering from chronic migraines nearly their entire life, I appreciate the extra relief from my head. The plastic headband of the G325 is also perfectly padded, and it doesn't feel too soft or too firm, which is what you want to avoid any discomfort.

I've been recovering from a pretty bad flu lately, and any form of sickness can be a trigger for more migraines. Being sick and having to keep testing headsets usually makes me wince as I want to relieve my head of pressure and not add to it. Yet, using the Logitech G325 throughout the past few days of flu-ridden hell has been more than comfortable. In fact, it's even alerted me to the fact that the G325 is an ideal headset for gaming in bed.

You definitely can't fall asleep in these. This is still a headset at the end of the day, and the plastic ear cups will hurt if you roll onto your side. However, their lightweight nature is ideal for curling up under the covers with a game. The Paranormasight sequel launched on Steam earlier this month, and I've been playing it almost exclusively with the headset in bed.

With the headset so lightweight that I forget it's there, I've been able to get more immersed in the spooky horrors on my Steam Deck, which is exactly the experience I wanted for the sequel to one of my all-time favorite horror games. Even better, the 32 mm audio drivers sound pretty fantastic too, making it a contender for one of the best Steam Deck headsets out there. I had my worries that such a light-feeling pair of cups would mean the quality wasn't up to par, but the drivers can still pack a punch. Even at full blast, there's no wobbling or audible distortion, just a clear and crisp sound instead.

I'm still in the middle of my testing, so the jury is still out on whether I love the Logitech G325 Lightspeed for more than its lightweight feel and great sound. This is the Logitech headset that has an invisible beamforming microphone, which has me feeling certain things as someone who likes to have an adjustable boom arm at their fingertips.

The absence of a physical microphone is what helps contribute to its weight, so there is that. Yet, I'd much rather have preferred a detachable mic like that found on the SteelSeries Arctis Wireless 3 over one I can't even see and move around to get the best sound. We'll see how it, and the rest of the Logitech G325 Lightspeed, measure up when I write up my review next week.

In the meantime, if having a super light headset is of the utmost importance to you, this could be the pair for you.