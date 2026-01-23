Yes, the $599.99 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite headset really is that good | Review

GamesRadar+ Verdict

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite is as premium as you get in a wireless gaming headset. The pair takes all the best aspects of the Pro Wireless before it, from its comfortable fit and hot swappable batteries to the accompanying Game Hub, and transforms that into a higher-quality, Hi-Res beast. In my many years of testing headsets, very few have sounded this good for both games and Hi-Res music, or have allowed me to easily connect to up to four platforms at a time, and mix their sound too. Those who prefer consoles to PC or who don't have their gaming space all together can make do with what came before. Yet, if you have the $599.99 to spare and want the best there is, you won't get more elite than the Arctis Nova Elite.