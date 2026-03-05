The Razer Kraken Kitty V3 Pro is the cutest headset I've ever tested, and it's never been cheaper

I sometimes feel a bit embarrassed to admit that I absolutely adore the Razer Kraken Kitty V3 Pro and the rest of the best gaming headsets out there with cat-ears. There's a weird stigma attached to them that, because they're cute, means they mustn't be an actually decent pair of cups, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

While I try not let that embarrassment get to me, what does get to me is their price, as this pair in particular is $179.99, which is a hefty sum to pay for a wireless headset with the brand's older 40mm TriForce Titanium audio drivers. That's why I love that they're down to just $129.99 at Amazon today, as it cuts a huge $50 off their full price and makes them far more purr-fectly reasonable for those like me, who love all things cute and high in quality.