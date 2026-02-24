The Logitech G Pro X 2 Superstrike will change the game for some, but not all | Review

The Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike changes the game in a way other mice will struggle to keep up with. Its fancy new sensor system certainly gives pros the edge, but it's a little pricey for casual player skills.

The Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike has certainly made a splash since its release. The Superlight-esque rodent swaps conventional main click switches for an adjustable actuation system that mimics the rapid trigger and super-high sensitivities of Hall effect keyboards, while still offering a fairly tactile click feel through the use of haptics. It's been billed as the best gaming mouse the brand has ever released, and it's certainly onto something.

Are the short vibrations under each button the most satisfying in the world? No. Does the battery life live up to its siblings? No. Does it represent a solid ground-shift the world of the best gaming mice has been crying out for? Maybe.

I've spent just over two weeks using the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike as my daily driver and it certainly reigns over the rest of the best Logitech gaming mouse models. Whether it's going to be right for you is a completely different story, though.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key Specs Price $179.99 / £159.99 Connection 2.4GHz / Wired Shape Symmetrical (right-handed) Buttons 5 DPI 44,000 IPS 888 Switches Haptic Inductive Trigger System Weight 61g Battery Up to 90 hours

Design

(Image credit: Future)

If you've been following the world of gaming mice so far this year, the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike is going to be immediately recognizable. The pill-shape of the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 remains, but those black main clicks and plus symbols have been plastered everywhere as of late. It's a unique design, holding the Superstrike on a higher pedestal than the Superlight line, but it's not doing too much that's new.

This is where I come clean and say I'm not a massive fan of the Superlight shape. I fare much better with the ergonomic grooves of the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX. This more stocky design has never quite sat right in my hand, I don't have the level of control between my thumb and pinky that I prefer and it can feel unwieldy as a result. So am I salty that Logitech went for the base Superlight design over the DEX? Yes, but mouse shapes are personal. If you use a claw grip with pressure on your thumb it might trip you up.

You are, however, getting that pedigree in build quality. The plastic used in the Superstrike chassis is ever so slightly thinner than that of the Superlight line, to keep that weight as close to 60g as possible (we're at 61g here). However, it's still as solid as you'd expect from this brand, with no creaks when squeezed from the sides or the top.

That's finished off with a soft-touch matte coating that remains grippy while feeling smooth in the hands.

Controls

(Image credit: Future)

There are five main controls on board here, but the Superstrike goes a lot deeper than that. The main two clicks use Logitech's new HITS process (Haptic Inductive Trigger System), essentially offering an adjustable actuation point rather than traditional mechanical or optical on/off switches. That means actuation points can be set across 10 steps of travel, either running a super sensitive hair trigger or a much deeper thud.

Such a system also introduces a rapid trigger feature that functions in the same way as it does in the best gaming keyboards. Traditionally, a click would have to make its way past the reset point before being repeated. Here, even the slightest lift allows the system to reset and another click to take place.

(Image credit: Future)

That means super fast mashing at super high sensitivities; a pro's dream. It also has its own benefits for the casual player. I did indeed notice that my repeat presses were ever so slightly faster (Logitech reckons this can help less skilled players compete against the pros), but not enough to better my casual play too much. Sure, I can readjust after a stray bullet a fraction of a second sooner but, as a casual player, it's not going to send me straight to the hall of fame. It will, however, give elite competitors more space to work with - it's easy to see how this is a gaming mouse designed for esports athletes.

Elsewhere, we've got two traditional mechanical side buttons (no HITS in here) and a nicely notched scroll wheel. Those clackers feel nice and sharp to the hit, with good spacing and a comfortable actuation - but this is a Logitech mouse, I would be incredibly surprised if they weren't solid.

Software

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech has stuck with G Hub, while a lot of other brands are opting for a lightweight web-based system. G Hub is actually a slick piece of software, though, so I'm not too mad at having it stuck in my system tray. With all the extra configuration options available here, I'm glad the brand hasn't overcrowded its interface. You've got all your usual button assignments and DPI settings, with a super easy drag and drop system for the former, but HITS also adds a new menu option.

This is where you'll configure your actuation point, across ten steps and with the ability to split between the left and right click. These settings are also mirrored on a diagram of the mouse to the right as well, with a handy visual representation of your travel distance that actually works wonders for finding the optimal settings.

Rapid trigger works similarly, with a toggle to enable the feature and five degrees of reset speed to work with. Finally, click haptics are configurable across six strength settings. The lowest doesn't even feel like a click, and the highest offers a heavier response overall.

Connection

Like most esports mice, the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike keeps its wireless connection focused on speedy 2.4GHz, but I'm glad to see that doesn't mean an extra cable on my desk. Unlike the best Razer mouse models (looking at you Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro), that 8,000Hz polling connection is handled by a simple USB-A receiver. It doesn't sound like a big deal, but if you're going to be traveling with your rodent for any length of time, swapping the corded receiver connection for a simple dongle is a life saver.

Battery

The Superstrike uses a lot more power than the Superlight series, and its main competitors. That means it falls short in the battery department, at least on paper. With an advertised 90 hour max battery life, we're 5 hours below the rest of the Superlight pack and 60 hours behind the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro.

In practical terms, I'm still running off my first charge and it's been two weeks. With about 20% still left in the bank I could probably make it a few more days without having to plug in and that's good enough for me. It's also fully compatible with the brand's Power Play 2 mouse pad, so can charge while in use if you never want to plug in.

Sensor

(Image credit: Future)

The Superstrike doesn't make any grand changes to Logitech's sensor tech. This is still the Hero 2 eye, with up to 44,000 DPI, an 888 IPS tracking speed, and 88G acceleration. It's still slick, smooth, and reliable, holding up as one of the best sensors on the market right now. There aren't as many additional features in here compared to Razer's DeathAdder, though.

G Hub unlocks the ability to set different DPI rates for the X and Y axis, something the DAV4 Pro wears proudly, but lacks any dynamic sensitivity and drops the DeathAdder's rotation tool.

Should you buy the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike?

(Image credit: Future)

I like the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike. I really do. I also didn't pay for the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike, and that's the fundamental problem.

Esports athletes are going to benefit from the extra customization and speed options provided by those click sensors. That's plain to see. The everyday casual player like myself? I'd feel pretty silly putting this kind of money down.

Yes, the increased rate of fire from that rapid trigger can help in FPS scenarios, and yes the customization options provide a more versatile experience for everyone. At the end of the day, though, these kinds of enhancements don't scale downwards. If you're climbing league tables and truly turning your head to competitive stardom, the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike is the first gaming mouse I'd be pointing you towards.

While it doesn't benefit from the same sensor features as Razer's flagship and drops the snappy tactile switches from others in the Superlight range, its added speed and rapid trigger features offer real tangible benefits to those getting serious with their FPS skills.

If you're after a gaming mouse for single player, less competitive matches, and everyday tapping around, though, there's far better value elsewhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ratings Comfort 3/5 Speed 5/5 Programmability 5/5 Connectivity 4/5 Battery life 4/5

How I tested the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike

I used the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike for two weeks, alongside one other rodent, running my daily work and play through the device. I primarily tested across CS2 and Doom: The Dark Ages, with additional playtime in Planet Coaster as well. I tested using all sensor and mouse click cusotmization features, though primarily used a middling haptic pressure, actuation set to its second-highest position, and rapid trigger enabled at its second fastest position. For more information on how we test gaming mice, check out the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

