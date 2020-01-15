Best wireless gaming mouse 2020

If you'd rather not be tethered by cables or your desk is already a spaghetti junction of criss-crossing wires, the best wireless gaming mouse is a no-brainer. These technological marvels free you from the shackles of tangled cabling, and they're definitely worth considering if you prefer a minimalist approach.

Although the best gaming mouse is arguably wired - it's a fraction faster due to that hard connection - the best wireless gaming mouse is still a huge step up over standard pointers. A high DPI score (or 'dots per inch') means your pointer will zip around the screen with the smallest of movements, and that responsiveness can really give you an edge in combat. What's more, the addition of programmable buttons means every command you need is right at your fingertips, all without having to reach over to the best gaming keyboard .

Want to know where you should start? No problem, we've got a few recommendations right here. To give you the best value for your money, we've also thrown in some deals, discounts and offers. These are updated on a regular basis, so be sure to drop in every now and then to grab the latest bargains.

Best wireless gaming mice at a glance

1. Logitech G502 Lightspeed

2. Logitech G305 Lightspeed

3. Alienware 610M

4. Roccat Kain 200 Aimo

5. Razer Mamba Wireless

6. Razer Basilisk Ultimate

Best wireless gaming mouse

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Logitech) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Logitech) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Logitech)

1. Logitech G502 Lightspeed

The best overall wireless gaming mouse

DPI: 16,000 | Sensor: Optical HERO | Shape: Right-handed | Battery: 40+ hours (rechargeable) | Interface: Wireless/USB | Buttons: 11 | Weight: 4.02oz (114g)

Comfortable design

Tunable weights

Superb, precise performance

Pricey

Superb performance, comfort, and an excellent battery life combine for what is easily the best wireless gaming mouse on the market right now. Logitech's G502 Lightspeed Wireless improves upon older models with a powerful 16,000 DPI HERO sensor, and in use it feels every bit as responsive as a wired alternative. In addition, it boasts 40+ hours of play on a full charge. Speaking of which, it's compatible with the Logitech PowerPlay charging mat to keep it topped up even when in use.

And that's just the start of it. The G502's grippy rubber sides make it easy to handle even during tense showdowns, and it also hosts 11 buttons (including a 'sniper' button on the side) with metal-spring tensioning for satisfying clicks. Tunable weights that allow you to customise your experience also considerably increase its value. In short, this mouse is well worth the relatively high asking-price.

Read more: Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless review

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Logitech) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Logitech) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Logitech)

2. Logitech G305 Lightspeed

The best cheap wireless gaming mouse

DPI: 12,000 | Sensor: Optical HERO | Shape: Ambidextrous (left-side thumb buttons) | Battery: 250 hours (AA) | Interface: Wireless | Buttons: 6 | Weight: 3.49oz (99g)

Affordable

Great form-factor

Accurate

Needs AA batteries

There are times when you just want to pick up something cheap and cheerful, and that's OK - especially considering how expensive many gaming mice can be these days. Enter the G305, Logitech's affordable but still-excellent budget option. Although it has a lower 12,000 DPI sensor, that's still more than enough to give you an edge in whatever game you're playing.

Yes, it's not made from the same premium materials as the G502 you can see above. However, it's a third of the price and is still a whole lot better than your bog-standard office mouse. With 200 hours of charge on one AA battery, it's also not going to flake out on you at the most inopportune time either.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Alienware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Alienware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Alienware)

3. Alienware 610M

The best battery life for a wireless mouse

DPI: 16,000 | Sensor: Optical | Shape: Right-handed | Battery: 350 hours | Interface: Wireless/USB | Buttons: 7 | Weight: 4.13oz (117g)

Incredible battery life

Distinctive

Adjustable scrollwheel

Odd shape

Regardless of which wireless mouse you're interested in, one of the key selling points would have to be a good battery life. Most offer 40+ hours of use, but Alienware's 610M pips them all to the post - according to them, it provides a stellar 350 hours on a full charge of the lithium ion battery. Yes, really. That's weeks of gaming, which isn't something to be sniffed at. It's comfortable to use as well, even if it does look like a Ghost tank from Halo.

The 610M impresses in other areas, too. To begin with, it has a 1000hz polling rate in both wired and wireless mode for maximum performance. In addition, you can choose between 12 and 24 steps per scroll wheel revolution and enjoy "pre-loaded tension on the main clicker mechanism for a controlled, crisp, tactile click feel". Not bad, right?

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Roccat) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Roccat) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Roccat)

4. Roccat Kain 200 Aimo

The most comfortable wireless gaming mouse

DPI: 16,000 | Sensor: Optical | Shape: Right-handed | Battery: 50+ hours (rechargeable) | Interface: Wireless/USB | Buttons: 6 | Weight: 3.52oz (100g)

Very comfortable

Accurate

Classy design

A bit slippery

If comfort is just as important to you as performance, the Roccat 200 Aimo is the mouse to beat. As a wireless version of the already-excellent Roccat Kain 120 Aimo, this cable-free alternative has all the same perks with 100% less tangles. That means it's offering a precise 16,000 DPI sensor, Titan Click technology which can register button-presses “up to 16ms faster”, a breezy 100g weight, and a luxurious rubber finish with anti-wear, dirt-resistant coating. Seriously, it feels gorgeous to use.

What's more, the 200 Aimo promises up to 50 hours of use on a full charge. That's not bad going for a device costing just shy of $100 / £90. Throw in a sophisticated design with touches like brushed aluminium and you're onto a real winner.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Razer) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Razer) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Razer)

5. Razer Mamba

The best mid-range wireless gaming mouse

DPI: 16,000 | Interface: Wireless/USB | Shape: Right-handed | Battery: 50+ hours (rechargeable) | Buttons: 7 | Weight: 96g

Almost no lag or latency

Lightweight

Accurate scrollwheel

Pricey

Razer is synonymous with great gaming peripherals, and the Mamba is the perfect example of why. To begin with, its Adaptive Frequency Technology means there's virtually no lag or latency to speak of. That allows it to be as accurate as a wired mouse, which is no mean feat. Secondly, a 5G 16,000 DPI sensor with a "resolution accuracy of 99.4%" provides whip-crack speed to give you an edge in twitch games like shooters. Comfortable ridged sides and a 50-hour battery life add to the Mamba's overall appeal, while seven programmable buttons help make its case as well.

Although you'd expect all that to give the Mamba some heft, it's surprisingly light at just 96g. It's got one of the best scrollwheels I've ever used, too. A must-have if you want to complete your Razer setup.

Read more: Razer Mamba review

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Razer)

Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Razer) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Razer)

6. Razer Basilisk Ultimate

The fastest wireless gaming mouse

DPI: 20,000 | Sensor: Focus+ | Battery: 100 hours | Interface: Wireless/USB | Buttons: 11 | Shape: Right Handed | Weight: 107 g (0.23 lbs)

20,000 DPI

Multi-function paddle

Charging dock

Very expensive

Most gaming mice these days offer lightning-fast DPI speeds, but the Basilisk Ultimate goes one better - it has a mighty 20,000 DPI sensor for you. That allows for absurdly fast responses, and its Hyperspeed wireless tech lets you "switch seamlessly between frequencies to maintain peak stability". Throw in a nifty charging dock and 100 hours of battery life for a very tempting prospect indeed.

Much like the Alienware 610M, the Basilisk Ultimate also offers the chance to customise your scrollwheel resistance. Combine that with 11 programmable buttons - including a multi-function paddle - for enviable functionality. Which is just as well; those features help justify a wince-inducing price.

How we test gaming mice

How do you know you can trust this guide? To begin with, we rigorously test every mouse we get in before putting them in any roundup. That includes putting them through their paces with day-to-day tasks and good old-fashioned gaming sessions, up to and including time spent playing the latest releases. In addition, we'll never recommend something we wouldn't want to actively use ourselves.

For more information, head over to our full write-up on how we test gaming mice at GamesRadar+.