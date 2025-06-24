I'd pair this NES-themed gaming mouse with a sleeper PC, but it boasts plenty of modern clicker tricks

If I had a dollar for every NES gaming mouse out there, I'd have two dollars. Yes, despite my adoration for retro console nonsense, I would say it happening twice is weird, but unlike 8Bitdo's first attempt, the Retro R8 balances classic aesthetics with contemporary features in a way that gives me sleeper PC build aspirations.

As much as I love weird gaming mouse designs, I've definitely got a line. If I weren't fussy about ergonomics and performance, I'd probably be using one of my novelty mice, and believe me when I say playing Overwatch 2 with a clicker shaped like Anakin from Star Wars: Episode One's head isn't a fabulous idea. Simply put, I need something that feels super comfortable and can keep up with the fastest peripherals, and the 8Bitdo R8 checks both boxes.

8Bitdo Retro R8 gaming mouse | $49.99 at Amazon

Even without a discount, this NES-inspired wireless gaming mouse is pretty exceptional for under $50 since it's packing tactile Kailh Sword GM X switches, a 26K DPI sensor, and a magnetic charging stand. But, I won't blame you if you pick it up simply because it matches Ninty's old toaster console. UK: £44.99 at Amazon

On the outside, the Retro R8 absolutely looks like something you'd plug into the Nintendo Entertainment System, and it could pass for a nostalgic roller ball clicker for your old beige family PC. However, what you're actually looking at is a mouse with a 26,000 DPI sensor, Kailh Sword GM X micro switches, and four customizable side buttons. It's even rocking 2.4GHz wireless connectivity and one of the most stylish charging stands I've used yet, so it's safe to say it isn't for playing Mario Paint.

(Image credit: 8Bitdo)

That charging plinth is one of my favorite things about the Retro R8, as its contours match the mouse itself to create an almost seamless design. It's weighty and attaches via magnets, which helps prevent it from being knocked across my gaming desk like a hockey puck when I'm moving things around. The overall design absolutely beats mice with stands like the Roccat Kone XP Air I've used in the past, providing a vibe that's almost artistically curvy, paired with less faff when trying to place it down.

Love NES inspired hardware? (Image credit: Phil Hayton) This retro mini PC is effectively a tiny Xbox that rivals handhelds

I've already used this mouse to play various matches in Overwatch 2, and it absolutely holds up on the battlefield. That lofty DPI helps keep everything slick, but I did find myself dialing things down a bit using the button at the top, depending on my hero choice. It's got six levels that range from just 50 DPI to the full 26,000, which has helped me improve my quick-fire shotgun and sniper skills as Ashe.

The R8's Kailh microswitches are also pretty satisfying, providing the same level of pleasing tactility and responsiveness as my previous daily driver, the Mountain Makalu Max. That makes sense given that 8Bitdo is using a newer version of the same switches, and the NES-inspired rodent boasts better longevity with a 100 million clicks life expectancy versus 80 million.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

The Retro R8 has been a joy to use for both work and play, but there are tweaks I'd make for a version 2. For starters, while some players will value how floaty light this clicker is, I wish I could make it a little heavier than 1.26 lbs. By adding optional weights, 8Bitdo could subtly embrace customization to suit a wider player base.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'm also not super keen on the flush side buttons since I'm used to conventional up and down toggles. I don't want 8Bitdo to scrap the design altogether since it's effectively what makes this mouse feel like a pseudo NES accessory, but adding some height could enhance tactility while protecting the core aesthetic. Maybe the solution is to take the higher clickers of the older N30 and place them on the side instead.

Those small gripes aside, the 8Bitdo Retro R8 is firmly one of my favorite gaming PC accessories to release in 2025. While the N30 played far too much into novelty, this revised version feels more like a high-spec gaming mouse cosplaying as an old-school clicker. It's exactly the sort of peripheral you'll want to pair with a GeForce RTX 5080 rig crammed into an old beige box or even a newer system like the Ayaneo Mini PC AM02, and I'll absolutely be talking about it again once I settle on sleeper build plans.

Upgrading your PC setup? Swing by the best gaming keyboards and best wireless gaming mouse options for punchy peripherals. You'll also want to peek at the best Alienware gaming PCs if you also need a rig revamp.