Okay, I know forking out for even the Steam Machine will sting if it costs a grand. I'm also aware that thanks to AI's ravenous hunger for RAM, everyone's paying more than they should be for gaming PC tech. That said, if you're really itching to get a rig under your TV that can serve as a console for your Steam backlog, I'd have a look at ACEMAGIC's latest doodad that takes cues from the NES.

Technically speaking, the new CEMAGIC Retro X5 is already discounted, as you can grab it for $999.99 instead of a questionable $1,399.99 at Amazon. I won't lie, both those price tags are giving me the heebie jeebies, but it does dare to pack 32GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a rather punchy AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chipset in an age where all those things are decimating affordable MSRPs.

I want you to take this as a PSA that the Retro X5 is now available rather than a recommendation. I'd never dream of telling to you spend $1,000 on a mini PC before when I've yet to give it the full review treatment. I'll happily take the RDNA 3.5 machine for a spin if it crosses my test bench, but going strictly by what's on paper, ACEMAGIC's little Non-tendo feels like it could serve as a lower spec equivalent to the Steam Machine.

I won't lie, even saying that last line gives me absolute fear. I'd like to think the Steam Machine will eventually arrive for even slightly less than a grand, but the fact that a mini PC that's really targeting 1440p at best is sitting at that price isn't a great sign. What you'll want to keep in mind, though, is that Valve's box will pack 16GB RAM and should come in a 512GB storage flavor, which both provides some expected price reassurance and serves as a pitch to grab the Retro X5 instead.

I've tested most of the best gaming handheld options out there, and I've learned that in some scenarios, extra system RAM can matter more than slightly punchier chipsets. Ultimately, the latter will help you boost fps into different territories, but if you're aiming for higher resolutions and stability when enjoying more advanced textures, using more memory can help.

From my experience, that does apply to compact rigs too, as I was really surprised at what Ayaneo Mini PC AM02 could pull off. I was able to play through Split Fiction with my partner at 1080p while largely enjoying a 60fps experience, and while that's hardly something to boast about in 2026, it's still a pretty solid console experience considering it's the size of a tissue box.