When do you really need to upgrade your RAM? Your guide to navigating a global memory shortage

When something's in high demand, it's easy to catch the bug of herd mentality and think that you suddenly need it too. Remember panic buying right before the global pandemic in 2020? No one could find toilet roll anywhere in the UK, and such is life in the AI-induced global memory shortage.

Now that DDR5 and DDR4 RAM are in such high demand, it's become very, very expensive. That sucks, because it had just reached the point where veteran PC gamers with DDR4 machines were finally seeing reasonable prices that were tempting them to upgrade to the latest standard. Now, prices have skyrocketed, and what would cost $100 six months ago will now set you back $300 or even $400.

Besides being a tech reviewer, my job is to protect your hard-earned cash by recommending not only what you spend that money on, but when you spend it. I'm going to be honest: I really don't recommend that you upgrade your RAM right now. It's so much more expensive than it should be, and until it settles back to a somewhat normal price, it's not like for us gamers, new memory is going to be the most worthwhile investment to get better performance from demanding games.

At the same time, some folks do need to upgrade right now, and so I'll happily give you the best advice I can from reviewing RAM and all sorts of gaming PC hardware for the last three years. When do you really need to upgrade to the best RAM for gaming? Here's my cheat sheet.

When you have a technical issue (or no other choice)

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

It might not be the most glamorous PC component out there, or the first one gamers think of to upgrade to maximize frame rates, but memory is vitally important to any of the best gaming PCs. Until about three months ago, in fact, I'd argue it's been very underrated and underappreciated.

I've built many a gaming PC, and reviewed lots of others, and you might be surprised to know that about 9 out of the 10 posting issues I've run into have been issues with memory, motherboards training that memory, or from trying to overclock memory speeds higher than a CPU can handle.

RAM doesn't age in the same way other components do though. Unless you overclock it to the point of failure or you simply don't have enough of it, RAM won't run into endurance problems like the best SSDs for gaming. But that's not to say that the rest of your system won't put strain on your RAM or that your memory won't cause bottlenecks. There are a surprising number of reasons memory might be an issue in your PC, including compatibility with CPUs and their speeds.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

It's also true that RAM can have physical breakages and seating issues. This can cause problems and force an upgrade.

If your PC isn't turning on anymore, or if it's so slow you now can't do what you need to do on it, RAM might be the issue. I'd adhere to troubleshooting guides for your specific problems, I'd look at your motherboard's manuals, I'd try to find any and all other ways of ruling out RAM as the problem, but sometimes this is u