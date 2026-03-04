Marathon is asking a lot of my reflexes, so I'm hunting down the best high refresh rate gaming monitors for the new extraction shooter

Marathon is finally here, and if you've been waiting for a good extraction shooter to upgrade to one of the best gaming monitors, you've... well... been waiting a long time. We've held through the delays, though, and now it's time to drink in the neon vibes and cheeseburgers.

The good news is there are three high refresh rate gaming monitors that we hold above all else, and considering Marathon sometimes feels like a one-hit-kill experience competitive players are holding onto every frame they can. I've been totalled in one too many Server Slams for my liking, so now I'm looking at my setup, running through Phil's best high refresh rate gaming monitors to find an alternative to my potato screen.

From the super cheap $150 Koorui GN02 to the premium Sony Inzone M10S (and with a little Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 action in the middle), these are the displays that have offered us the highest speeds at the fairest prices (and with the best panels) in the last few years.

Best monitor for Marathon overall

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

What we love Speedy 480Hz refresh rates at 1440p

High-contrast OLED panel

Sturdy stand with pivot What to consider One of the more expensive options

Phil's Sony Inzone M10S review makes it quite clear; this is a PC-focused gaming monitor that puts speed at the forefront of its design. That 480Hz refresh rate is going to be difficult to max out, no matter how fancy your GPU.

I'll get one thing clear, though. This is a high refresh rate gaming monitor for competitive FPS players looking for a little more zhuzh compared to 1080p. If you've been stuck scaling your resolution down to maximise those frames, it might be time for an upgrade. The Inzone M10S has the best of both worlds on display here, just make sure your graphics card can keep up.

You'll likely need to drop down to 1080p to really push that 480Hz refresh rate to its limit in Marathon, but who's really buying a gaming monitor for one game only? Single-player and more strategic endeavours can benefit from that higher resolution when the guns are down.

Best budget monitor for Marathon

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

What we love Excellent price for 240Hz

Still solid colors What to consider Lacks more premium features

Softer resolution

We thought this affordable panel would be a bit of a punt when Phil started their Koorui GN02 review, but the sub-$200 display came across surprisingly well. This is a lesser-known brand, largely sold via Amazon, but it still holds up against the budget competiton from Acer, Samsung, and MSI.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You won't find that 240Hz refresh rate on a gaming monitor costing less than $150 too often, and the GN02 still manages to pack some excellent colors and contrast onto its 27-inch panel. The 1080p resolution means this is an ideal monitor for those running a mid-range GPU; you'll still be able to push Marathon framerates to a decent extent without your monitor holding you back.

While that 1080p picture presented a little softer than a more premium model in our testing, and you're dropping some of the more luxurious features (like a USB hub and height adjustment) compared to more expensive models, the Koorui GN02 is still the budget gaming monitor to beat right now.

Best mid-range monitor for Marathon