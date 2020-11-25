Best PS5 monitor: upgrade your display with the best monitor for PS5 you can get

The best PS5 monitor is the perfect way to complement the arrival of SOny's awesome PS5 console. The PlayStation 5 is a huge technical leap over every Playstation that’s come before. And it deserves a cutting-edge monitor to match - one of the best gaming monitors for the console, specifically.

The downside of the PS5’s upgraded video output capabilities is that you’ll need to take a bit more care when browsing the best monitors for PS5. At least you will if you want to unlock all PS5’s visual capabilities: 4K, 120Hz refresh, variable refresh rate, and HDR - the PS5 does it all. Critical to all of the above is finding a monitor with the right video interface. An HDMI input is required, naturally, but not any old HDMI. Only the very latest HDMI 2.1 socket can fully unleash the PS5’s graphical goodies.

Of course, price is going to be a major factor. Delivering on all those core capabilities in one screen will be costly. For example, the best 4K monitor for gaming with both high refresh and true HDR capability are currently in the $1,000/£1,000 ballpark. Some fantastic screens can be had for half of that money - or even less. But with lower pricing comes compromises.

One of those areas of compromise - and something we know for sure - is that the PS5 is a little more specific about resolution than a PC, and this will affect your search for the best PS5 monitor - both now and in the future. At launch, the PS5 doesn’t support a 1440p resolution, though compatibility may be added in a future update. Likewise, ultra-wide aspect monitors are a poor fit with the PS5, too. So stick with either 1080p or 4K screens unless support for other resolutions is added. Lastly, it is absolutely worth noting that these are our early picks for the best PS5 monitor you can get - expect this list to change and grow over the coming months as more models come out and break cover.

(Image credit: ASUS)

ASUS VP28UQG The best PS5 monitor offering cheap 4K thrills Screen size:: 28-inch | Aspect ratio:: 16:9 | Resolution:: 4K; 3840x2160 | Brightness:: 300cd/m2 | Response time:: 1ms | Viewing angle:: 170/160 degrees | Contrast ratio:: 500:1 Prime $239 View at Amazon 4K visuals 1ms response Surprisingly cheap TN panel tech Just 60Hz refresh

The PS5 is capable of 4K and 120Hz. But the reality is that relatively few games will be capable of achieving both at the same time. That’s doubly true of the latest and most graphically intensive games. You’re not going to get close to 120Hz running at 4K. So, if you fancy 4K and can’t stretch to a high-refresh monitor, the ASUS VP28UQG could be just the thing.

Priced around $240 / £240, it’s remarkably affordable for a 4K 28-inch panel. And thanks to an HDMI 2.0 interface, it’s fully compatible with the PS5. ASUS has also included DisplayPort 1.2 connectivity, so this monitor will happily tag team with a PC, too. Along with no support for 120Hz refresh, HDR capability is also conspicuous by its absence. But, again, most so-called HDR monitors aren’t truly capable of HDR visuals.

Likewise, what does matter for many gamers is speed in terms of pixel response. Here the ASUS VP28UQG scores with its 1ms-capable TN panel. Grant, TN tech isn’t the best when it comes to colours, contrast, and viewing angles. But you’d be surprised just how close it now comes while maintaining an edge over IPS and VA technology for pure speed.

(Image credit: BenQ)

BenQ EW3270U Premium 4K visuals at a pretty appealing price Screen size:: 31.5-inch | Aspect ratio:: 16:9 | Resolution:: 4K; 3840x2160 | Brightness:: 300cd/m2 | Response time:: 4ms | Viewing angle:: 178/178 degrees | Contrast ratio:: 3,000:1 $449.99 View at BHPhoto 191 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Excellent 3,000:1 static contrast Perfectly sized monitor for console Slightly older model No 120Hz

If you want premium 4K visuals at an affordable price, you could do a whole lot worse than the BenQ EW3270U. OK, it’s an older model and not a true HDR display even though it will process an HDR input. But thanks to its VA panel, it has fantastic 3,000:1 static contrast and seriously punchy colours. Of course, at this price point, you’re not going to get 120Hz support. Likewise, variable rate refresh is not on the menu. Oh, and VA panels are not the last word in pixel response, either.

If that makes the BenQ EW3270U sound like a bum choice, you do get all 3,840 by 2,160 pixels and really nice core image quality in a generous 32-inch package. At this price point, you’d normally expect to find 27-inch 4K monitors. Throw in a slim-bezel design that looks far more expensive than it is and it’s a very compelling overall package. OK, it’s a compromise, the EW3270U. It doesn’t unlock all the PS5’s capabilities, most notably that sweet, smooth 120Hz refresh. But something’s got to give at this end of the market and if 4K is a priority, the BenQ is well worth a look.

(Image credit: ASUS)

ASUS CG32UQ A quality console specific monitor great for PS5 - and PS4 Screen size: 32-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3840x2160 | Brightness: 400cd/m2 | Response time: 5ms | Viewing angle: 178/178 degrees | Contrast ratio: 3,000:1 Check Amazon Great picture quality Good color range, depth and contrasts Full 4K and HDR goodness A bit pricey Still only 60Hz

It's refreshing to see monitors dedicated or at least aimed at, console gaming making solid appearances in 2020. And this is a seriously great console monitor that will be in with a shout for best PS5 monitor lists across the internet this and next year. The CG32UQ is a console-focused gaming monitor and has serious gaming pedigree and stock behind it coming from ASUS.

It is a little expensive but you get some serious monitor, tech, and performance for your money. Its main headline, if you will, is that it is a 32-inch 4K VA-panel monitor - this is incredibly useful, right off the bat, as it'll make transitioning from a 4K TV that many consoles are currently hooked up to, easy to undertake. You'll still get the same resolution and, extra importantly, the effects of HDR as the CG32UQ has a DisplayHDR 600 rating. This HDR excellence is backed up by glorious colors and contrasted gained by the monitor's 95% DCI-P3 rating and contrast ratio of 3000:1.

On top of that, you will still get some of ASUS's quality monitor techs as standard: FreeSync, GameFast mode, AuraSync lighting, flicker-free pictures, and a very handy remote control. For a full verdict check out my ASUS CG32UQ review.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung CRG5 24-inch An entry-level PS5 monitor for high-fresh action Screen size:: 23.5-inch | Aspect ratio:: 16:9 | Resolution:: Full HD; 1920x1080 | Brightness:: 250cd/m2 | Response time:: 4ms | Viewing angle:: 178/178 degrees | Contrast ratio:: 3,000:1 Check Amazon 120Hz refresh support VA panel technology Very low price No HDR support Not 4K

On a tight budget? Don’t panic. Because it’s actually possible to bag a high-refresh 1080p monitor with a curved premium panel from one of the biggest brands in the business. And all for Under $150 / £150. We give you the Samsung GRG5 in 24-inch trim.

The highlights start with a 24-inch curved VA panel. It’s not HDR compliant. But thanks to the 3,000:1 contrast, it’s actually capable of more dynamic range than many monitors that claim HDR capabilities. It also sports an 1800R curve, for added immersion.

Predictably, at this price point, we’re talking 1080p rather than 4K. But then if you want that super smooth high-refresh experience, you’re not going to get it at 4K. Likewise, at 24 inches this is hardly a huge or cinematic screen. But, once again, something has to give to hit this level of affordability.

As a gaming-focused monitor, it has several additional gaming-friendly features including low input lag mode. If there is a catch, it’s probably pixel response. Samsung quotes 4ms, which isn’t too shabby. However, that’s a grey-to-grey time and this is a VA panel, so expectations in terms of pixel speed probably need to be kept in check.

(Image credit: Samsung)

ViewSonic VX2768-PC-MHD Frugal high-refresh 1080p fun Screen size:: 27-inch | Aspect ratio:: 16:9 | Resolution:: Full HD; 1920x1080 | Brightness:: 250cd/m2 | Response time:: 1ms | Viewing angle:: 178/178 degrees | Contrast ratio:: 3,000:1 Prime $179.99 View at Amazon Full support for 120Hz refresh High-contrast VA panel Remarkably affordable No HDR support

The 27-inch panel sports a tight 1500R curve for that immersive, wrap-around feel and is based on VA technology. The implications of VA tech include outstanding static contrast of 3,000:1, plus punchy colours and good viewing angles. VA technology used to suffer from poor pixel response. But the latest generation of panels is much improved. Consequently, ViewSonic reckons the VX2768-PC-MHD is good for 1ms response times.

The kicker, of course, and the key enabler of high frame rates is the 1,920 by 1,080 as opposed to 4K native resolution. It is a significant step down versus 4K when it comes to detail and sharpness. But 1080p is still two million pixels and for fast-paced games, the improved response and buttery smooth frame rates are arguably more important than the pixel count.

You don’t get HDR support either. But then true HDR was never going to be available at this ultra-aggressive price point. In short, this monitor represents an awful lot of high-refresh fun for the money and makes a neat, underrated PS5 monitor contender.

